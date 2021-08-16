The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Health & Science

Israeli startup aims to change life of patients of urinary disorders

‘PeePal’ allows patients to take advantage of the developments of telemedicine to tackle a condition that affects as many as 50% of men over 50.

By ROSSELLA TERCATIN  
AUGUST 16, 2021 17:58
Toilets are seen attached to a wall during a drill in the Israeli city of Haifa (photo credit: REUTERS)
Toilets are seen attached to a wall during a drill in the Israeli city of Haifa
(photo credit: REUTERS)
Urinary disorders are extremely common, to the point that some 50% of men over the age of 50 suffer from them. Yet, the state-of-the-art tools to diagnose and monitor these problems involve techniques that are burdensome and invasive for the patients. An Israeli start-up is working to change this, offering the patients an easy and discrete solution that at the same time keeps them in constant contact with their physicians.
“We did not come from the medical field but we had a number of doctors approaching us while they were looking for better solutions for these issues,” Yosi Rozenberg, CEO, and co-founder of P. Square Medical said. “We look into the market and we realized that the only tools available required in-person visits to the hospital or to a specialist.”
After a period of research, P. Square was established with the goal of applying the development of telemedicine technologies to the field of urology.
‘Peepal’, the system developed by the startup is comprised of a disposable sensor, a results recorder and an app, all of which allow the patient to keep himself tested and constantly monitored without multiple visits to physicians and clinics and the discomfort that the current methods of testing involve.
The PeePal system (credit: P. Square) The PeePal system (credit: P. Square)
“In my view, the field of urology has been characterized by testing equipment that has remained the same for many years and has not been developed to meet the current advancements in technology,” Rozenberg said.
The system has been tested at the Rambam Healthcare Campus in Haifa and the clinical trial showed that the quality of the results it offered was comparable to those of in-person visits and tests.
“PeePal is an innovative, reliable and promising technology that enables multiple tests, independently and non-invasively, around the clock, in a comfortable and user-friendly home environment or in any other environment such as work, vacation and so on,” said Prof. Ilan Gruenwald, director of the Urology Unit at Rambam and scientific medical advisor of P. Square.
In June, the company signed an agreement with US healthcare company Premier Inc. to test the system at the department of urology of Thomas Jefferson University Hospital, in Philadelphia.
The goal is to obtain the approval of the Food and Drug Administration by the beginning of next year. 


Tags health rambam medical center science start-up
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Miri Regev using ethnicity for political career is dangerous - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef

Saying Ashkenazim are elitist won’t change status of Mizrahim - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Bernard-Henri Lévy

Why Durban IV must be boycotted - opinion

 By BERNARD-HENRI LÉVY
Salem Alketbi

The constants of Morocco’s political approach - opinion

 By SALEM ALKETBI
Eli Kavon

Elul and Alzheimer’s: The challenge of compassion

 By ELI KAVON
Most Read
1

COVID: 90% of patients treated with new Israeli drug discharged in 5 days

A PATIENT is administered Prof. Nadir Arber’s EXO-CD24 COVID-19 treatment.
2

Israeli scientist says COVID-19 could be treated for under $1/day

Ivermectin
3

Kabul breached: Taliban seize presidential palace, declare 'war is over'

CH-46 Sea Knight military transport helicopter flies over Kabul, Afghanistan
4

Gaza resort bombed for holding mixed-gender concert

Salafists in Gaza fly ISIS ( Islamic State) flags
5

Climate scientists warn: Gulf Stream in state of collapse - study

A still image showing the Gulf Stream around North America taken from Perpetual Ocean, a visualization of some of the world's surface ocean currents from June 2005 through December 2007, supplied in this handout photo by NASA March 27, 2012.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by