The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Health & Science

Israeli startup enables farmers to grow crops in salty water

“The materials are completely safe and give the crops a form of ‘immunity’ from salt and also drought conditions.”

By ROSSELLA TERCATIN  
AUGUST 4, 2020 19:20
Rice trial - Maharashtra India Sept 2018 (photo credit: COURTESY OF SALICROP)
Rice trial - Maharashtra India Sept 2018
(photo credit: COURTESY OF SALICROP)
An Israeli startup has developed a technology that allows farmers to grow crops despite the salinity of the water or soil that they have at their disposal, offering a hope to overcome challenges related to droughts and scarcity of fresh water.
As explained to The Jerusalem Post by the company’s CEO Dotan Borenstein, the idea behind Kfar Vitkin-based SaliCrop was first formulated by when Rca Godbole, a plant biologist from India, visited Israel and met agronomist Omar Massarwa and agricultural engineer Sharon Devir. The group decided to pursue a project that would help coastal farmers in the area of Mumbai.
“It was 2013. For a few years, they worked under the radar in central Israel to achieve a proof of concept of their idea on several types of produce,” he explained. “Afterwards they went to experiment our solution in the fields, irrigating the crops with salty water.”
The product offered by SaliCrop does not involve the use of any Genetically Modified Organism, but it is based on wet chemistry.
“The materials are completely safe and give the crops a form of ‘immunity’ from salt and also drought conditions,” Bernstein said.
In 2018, the technology started to be employed by farmers both in Israel and India. Over time, it has been used on a variety of crops, including rice, corn, wheat, millet, tomatoes, spinach, and coriander.
“Two months ago we started to experiment also with cotton in India,” the CEO pointed out.
Overall, the use of SaliCrop’s solution has increased the crop production between 12 and 32%, all other conditions being equal.
“Our vision is to allow small farmers, bigger farmers and even countries to practice agriculture under difficult conditions and in areas where before it was not economically viable,” Borenstein concluded.


Tags technology israel technology for agriculture agriculture
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo No, Mr. Netanyahu, the Israeli media is not like North Korea's By JPOST EDITORIAL
Sima Vaknin-Gil Global chaos is breeding antisemitism. Global leaders must end it By SIMA VAKNIN-GILL
Amotz Asa-El At 20, Bashar Assad's rule is the shame of the Arab world By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Emily Schrader Education, not censorship, must be used to tackle online antisemitism By EMILY SCHRADER
Micah Halpern Is COVID-19 the death of the synagogue? By MICAH HALPERN

Most Read

1 Groundbreaking blood test can detect cancer years before symptoms appear
blood test 521
2 Tens of thousands protest in Jerusalem, across Israel
Protesters rally in front of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's Jerusalem residency, calling for his resignation.
3 People with blood type O more protected against COVID-19 - studies
Blood Test
4 Hebrew U. archaeologist says he found 'face of God'
A clay head dated to the 10th century BC, found at Khirbet Qeiyafa
5 Moderna CMO sells shares as final vaccine trials begin, raising concerns
FILE PHOTO: A sign marks the headquarters of Moderna Therapeutics, which is developing a vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Cambridge, Massachusetts, U.S., May 18, 2020
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by