Israelis to get pumped about COVID-19 tests at Sonol gas stations

A new partnership between AID Genomics and Sonol gas stations will enable citizens to drive into the gas station and for NIS 99 get a COVID-19 PCR test. The results will be delivered within 24 hours and qualify for use at the airport or anywhere in the country where a negative test result is needed.

“The way to reduce morbidity and live with coronavirus is by making testing accessible,” said AID Genomics Chief Marketing Officer Dor Sultan.

The tests will be imminently available from 10:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. at select Sonol stations, including in Jerusalem, Ramat Gan, Kfar Saba, Nahariya, Ashdod, Afula, Rishon Lezion and Netanya. Sultan said the plan is to expand the tests to all network stations.

Customers who choose to get swabbed at Sonol will receive a free bottle of water or coffee from Sonol’s Sogood convenience store.

“The deployment of rapid coronavirus testing complexes is an essential tool in the stubborn war to eradicate the pandemic,” said Sonol CEO Nir Galili. “We welcome the opportunity to use our network of Sonol stations across the country to make fast, high-quality and affordable tests available.”