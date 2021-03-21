The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Health & Science

Israel's drone delivery network plan aims for the sky

Israel is conducting large-scale testing for the creation of a national drone network for commercial deliveries, medical transport and urban air mobility.

By ZEV STUB  
MARCH 21, 2021 17:52
Drones fly above Hadera in a test of Israel's drone delivery network project (photo credit: Courtesy)
Drones fly above Hadera in a test of Israel's drone delivery network project
(photo credit: Courtesy)
Send in the drones. While the IDF has strongly embraced drones in recent years as one of its chief tools for gathering military intelligence, Israel is now looking to deploy drones for a growing number of everyday scenarios. 
Last week, the Central Elections Committee raised some eyebrows when it said it will deploy drones for Tuesday's elections to monitor lines at 751 special polling stations set up for the sick and quarantined. If drone handlers see that the lines are too long, voters will be sent to other special polling stations in vans and taxis, the committee said.
Now, the country is conducting large-scale testing for the creation of a national drone network for commercial deliveries, medical transport and urban air mobility, in what is seen as the most progressive project of its type in the world.
A plan to deliver Pizza Hut pizzas by drone by the summer, which was revealed last month by The Jerusalem Post, was just a small part of the plan, which may lay the groundwork for autonomous drone deliveries throughout Israel in the coming years.
In early 2020, the Israel Innovation Authority, along with the Transportation Authority, Civil Aviation Authority and other government bodies came together to try to create a national drone infrastructure that would completely transform the nation's transportation infrastructure, explained Daniella Partem, had of the Israel Innovation Authority's Center for the Fourth Industrial Revolution.
Under this project, known as Naama, drones have flown more than 700 test flights over the past year in the north of the country, mostly to support the health system in dealing with challenges exacerbated by the coronavirus pandemic. But these flights were just the first step of a multi-layered three-year plan, Partem said.
"The next step was to create a situation where it's not just just one company flying one drone at a time manually, it's five companies flying 20 drones in the same area autonomously, with a central operational system managing and tracking all the drones at the same time," Partem said. "This was the first of a series of eight drone flight demonstrations that will be hosted one per quarter over the next two years, with more sophisticated and challenging scenarios each time, so the companies can develop the infrastructure over the long term."
Last week, the city of Hadera hosted the first such trial, as five companies sent their drones on dozens of delivery missions across the area, all coordinated through a control room in Haifa, more than 50 kilometers away.
"There are two systems operating simultaneously, that of the drone operating company and the central traffic management system," Partem said. "Each of these systems has to be developed and refined, and then they have to learn how to work together."
The drones ran about 300 sorties a day, each simulating different tasks like food delivery, transporting medicine and medical equipment, or performing agricultural services. Each drone weighs about 25 kilos, and is allowed to carry about 2.5 kilos in cargo, Partem noted.
"The goal is for each company to be able to fly multiple drones autonomously at the same time, with just one operator available to manually intervene if necessary," Partem said. "That's part of the challenge of making the system economically viable for the companies."
Other challenges to be addressed in future trials include designing an automatic and manual system to avoid potential drone crashes, as well as establishing a prioritization protocol so that the control center will know to prioritize, say, a blood sample being sent for testing over a hamburger being delivered to a private customer, Partem noted.
To support the current phase of the pilot program, the five participating companies have been granted up to NIS 6 million each, with the expectation that the companies will put up similar money of their own for the development. While all the companies participating are Israeli, non-Israeli companies will be invited to join the program without government funding in the future, Partem said. Participating in the Naama program with so many local, international, public, and private stakeholders is an opportunity to achieve technological breakthroughs while removing regulatory barriers and enabling Israel to become a “beta-site” for drone piloting and operations, Partem added.
The program is just getting started, but nations around the world are watching closely. "Until a year ago, when the Naama Initiative was established, transporting cargo and delivering medical equipment by drones would have seemed like a distant dream," said Dr. Ami Appelbaum, Chairman Of The Israel Innovation Authority. "Today, it is becoming a reality. Demonstrations of simultaneous flights of dozens of drones ]are an unprecedented leap forward for the State of Israel – a monumental step towards a future of smart transportation, in which Israel is becoming one of the first countries worldwide to enable aerial cargo transport via drones."


Tags drone israel drone simulator idf drone drone
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Israel should be involved in discussions over a new Iran deal

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Tehilla Shwartz-Altshuler

Electronic bracelet use needs to be done with data restrictions - opinion

 By TEHILLA SHWARTZ-ALTSHULER
Vivian Bercovici

Does Israel have an Anglo vote to be courted in the election?

 By VIVIAN BERCOVICI

Fake news is unhealthy and dangerous - opinion

 By LIAT COLLINS
Eitan Dangot 311

Failure to stop Iran's terror support might lead to Israel-Hezbollah war

 By EITAN DANGOT

Most Read

1

Oldest woven basket in the world found in Israel, dates back 10,000 years

The 10,500-year-old basket as found in Muraba‘at Cave.
2

New Dead Sea Scroll fragments, world's oldest basket found in desert cave

Sections of the Book of the Twelve Minor Prophets scroll discovered in the Judean Desert expedition prior to their conservation.
3

Coronavirus: Knesset okays electronic bracelet for returnees from abroad

A woman and her dog are seen on Jaffa Street in Jerusalem after the coronavirus lockdown ends, on February 8, 2021.
4

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
5

'Israel will be hit by 2,000 missiles a day in future war' - IDF general

IDF gets ready for Hezbollah along the Israeli-Lebanese border

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by