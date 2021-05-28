The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Health & Science

Israeli breakthrough COVID treatment gets approval for advanced trial

The treatment is being tested in Greece in what is known as a dosing study to determine how much of the treatment is needed to most effectively treat COVID-19.

By MAAYAN JAFFE-HOFFMAN  
MAY 28, 2021 17:13
A vial of the Pfizer vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) is seen as medical staff are vaccinated at Sheba Medical Center in Ramat Gan, Israel (photo credit: REUTERS/AMIR COHEN/FILE PHOTO)
A vial of the Pfizer vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) is seen as medical staff are vaccinated at Sheba Medical Center in Ramat Gan, Israel
(photo credit: REUTERS/AMIR COHEN/FILE PHOTO)
A coronavirus treatment touted by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as a “miracle drug” earlier this year has been approved by the Health Ministry for an advanced Phase II/III trial, according to the hospital in which it was developed.
Prof. Nadir Arber of Tel Aviv Sourasky Medical Center told The Jerusalem Post that his EXO-CD24 COVID-19 treatment will soon launch a double-blind placebo trial in which around 150 patients in moderate or serious condition will be treated with the medication. 
Because the level of COVID-19 in Israel is extremely low, Sourasky will partner with other medical centers throughout the country, Arber said, and will likely extend the trial to other countries.
For instance, Georgia, which has been reporting between 500 and 1,000 new daily cases according to the World ‘O Meter website, has agreed to carry out a trial, once it receives authorization from the European Medicines Agency.
In addition, a spokesperson for Sourasky who confirmed the report and Arber said that the hospital is in dialogue with India, Brazil, Portugal, Costa Rica and the Czech Republic about getting approval to run trials there, too.
“I was in Georgia last week, and they are very eager to do it,” Arber told the Post.
Moreover, the treatment is being tested in Greece in what is known as a dosing study to determine how much of the treatment is needed to most effectively treat COVID-19. 
EXO-CD24 was first talked about back in February, when Sourasky shared that 29 out of 30 (96%) of the COVID-19 patients treated with it recovered within days and were released from the hospital. Later, another five patients were given EXO-CD24 and had the same results.
Six patients received a higher dose than the rest.
Around the same time, Netanyahu brought Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis to meet with Arber during his visit to Israel and to learn about the treatment. During a press conference with the Greek leader, Netanyahu held up a vial of Arber’s treatment and called it a “miracle drug.”
EXO-CD24 COVID-19 is based on CD24-enriched exosomes and is meant to fight the cytokine storm. Exosomes are responsible for cell-to-cell communication. In this case, they deliver the CD24 protein to the lungs, which helps calm down the immune system. 
A cytokine storm is when the body’s immune system goes into overdrive and attacks itself – one of the leading causes of death in COVID-19 patients. Arber said that a cytokine storm develops in between 5% and 7% of COVID-19 patients within five to seven days. 
How long will the trial take?
According to Arber, the goal is only months.
“It should only take a few months” to complete these trials, he told the Post. “We have a very motivated staff and a very good project that is very promising, safe and has potential to make a real difference.”
Although Israel has largely exited the coronavirus crisis and on June 1 will lift all remaining Health Ministry restrictions except for wearing masks indoors and those that apply to Ben-Gurion Airport, there have been between 400,000 and up to 800,000 new daily cases worldwide in the last week.


Tags health Coronavirus Coronavirus Vaccine
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Illegal weapons, violence in the Arab sector must be stopped - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

45 dead at Mount Meron, and still no one cares - opinion

 By YAAKOV KATZ

My Word: The wash, rinse, repeat war

 By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert

Israel elections round five: The least bad alternative

 By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum

Did UNRWA’s Gaza director lose the plot? - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1

Israel showed US ‘smoking gun’ on Hamas in AP office tower, officials say

A missile falls as smoke rises near a tower housing AP, Al Jazeera offices (C) during Israeli missile strikes in Gaza city, May 15, 2021.
2

Israel announces unconditional ceasefire with Hamas, ending Gaza combat

An Israeli girl carries her belongings as she walks out from a public bomb shelter back home, following Israel-Hamas truce, in Ashkelon, Israel May 21, 2021.
3

Hamas after Islamic Jihad commander killed: We will strike Tel Aviv

IDF (Israel Defense Force) Artillery Corps seen firing into Gaza, near the Israeli border with Gaza on May 17, 2021.
4

Israel is winning battles, Hamas is winning the war - analysis

Violent riots broke out in Ramla last night amid the ongoing violence between Palestinians and Israelis in east Jerusalem.
5

Hamas dealt heavy blow, ‘surprised’ by Israeli response, analysts say

Hamas supporters watch armed Hamas militants parade in central Gaza City.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by