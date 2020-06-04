Israel’s new quantum microscope will improve cell phone screen sharpness

A new quantum microscope developed at the Technion Israel Institute of Technology could help improve the sharpness of colors on cell phones and other kinds of screens, according to research published in Nature

Prof. Ido Kaminer and his team created the quantum microscope, which records the flow of light, enabling the direct observation of light trapped inside photonic crystals, a press release explained.

Kaminer said that “the microscope produces what is in many respects the best near-field optical microscopy in the world. Using our microscope, we can change the color and angle of light that illuminates any sample of nano materials and map their interactions with electrons.”





This is the first time that anyone has been able to see the dynamics of light trapped in nano materials rather than relying on computer simulations. The result will be the ability to design new quantum materials for storing quantum bits with greater stability and the improvement of screens.

“The most advanced screens in the world use QLED technology based on quantum dots, making it possible to control color contrast as a much higher definition,” Kraminer said. “The challenge is how to improve the quality of these tiny quantum dots on large surfaces and make them more uniform. This will enhance screen resolution and color contrast even more than current technologies enable.”

The microscope is being housed in Kaminer’s lab at the Technion. However, he said he hopes it will serve the wider Technion community in other research fields.

“I would like to nurture interdisciplinary collaboration,” he said.