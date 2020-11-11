A first-of-its-kind surveillance system was deployed in the city of Or Akiva in Israel to monitor whether Israelis are following the Health Ministry's coronavirus guidelines, such as wearing masks and social distancing, Security Magazine reported.

Installed a few weeks ago in main locations across the city, the smart surveillance cameras can detect whether a person is wearing a face mask and can measure the distance between individuals in order to check if they are respecting social distancing rules, according to Security Magazine.

The technology can also measure the density of groups in a certain area to prevent overcrowding.

There is also a Public Address (PA) system on which officials can announce transgressions so that law enforcement can be deployed to the scene if needed.

However, the monitoring system does not have facial recognition capabilities.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("647856") != -1) {console.log("hedva connatix");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}