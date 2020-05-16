The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel’s Pluristem: 75% of treated COVID-19 patients off ventilators

The survival rate is 87.5%, Pluristem Therapeutics reported.

By MAAYAN JAFFE-HOFFMAN  
MAY 16, 2020 09:14
Biologists work in a laboratory at Pluristem Theraputics in Haifa (photo credit: REUTERS)
Biologists work in a laboratory at Pluristem Theraputics in Haifa
(photo credit: REUTERS)
A Haifa-based regenerative medicine company that has been treating COVID-19 patients with its biological therapeutic products reported that 75% of those treated were off any mechanical ventilation within 28 days.
 
Pluristem Therapeutics developed PLX cells that induce the immune system’s natural regulatory T cells and M2 macrophages, which in previous pre-clinical studies on animals showed therapeutic benefit against pulmonary hypertension, lung fibrosis, acute kidney injury and gastrointestinal injury - all potential complications of serve COVID-19.
Last month, Pluristem began testing its PLX cells on patients with COVID-19 in hopes of reducing the effects of the virus-induced pneumonia or pneumonitis and lead to a better prognosis. 
 
Eighteen Patients were treated under a compassionate use program in Israel and the FDA single Patient Expanded Access Program. They were all in intensive care units, on invasive mechanical ventilation and suffered from Acute Respiratory Syndrome at the time of treatment. 
 
So far, eight of the patients have completed a 28-day follow up period.
 
The survival rate of the eight patients is 87.5%, which can be compared to 62.5% who were discharged alive in the New York area during March and April 2020 for patients requiring mechanical ventilation, as reported by The Journal of the American Medical Association.
 
“We are highly encouraged by this data,” said Pluristem CEO Yaky Yanay, noting that the company was last week cleared by the US Food and Drug Administration for a Phase II study in the treatment of severe COVID-19 cases complicated by ARDS. 
 
“We are currently focused on initiating the Phase II clinical study,” he said, but noted that the company will continue to help treat patients through compassionate use programs.


