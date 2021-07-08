The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Israel's summer is heating up - here are the products to get you through:

Summer is here - protect yourself from the harsh sun and have fun safely.

By NERIA BARR  
JULY 8, 2021 13:34
L'Oréal Paris Elvive Dream Long serum. (photo credit: L'ORÉAL PARIS)
L'Oréal Paris Elvive Dream Long serum.
(photo credit: L'ORÉAL PARIS)
La Roche Posay Mineral One +50 SPF sunscreen. (Credit: LA ROCHE POSAY)La Roche Posay Mineral One +50 SPF sunscreen. (Credit: LA ROCHE POSAY)
Take cover
French high-end cosmetic company La Roche Posay expanded its line of sunscreens, adding the new Mineral One +50 SPF sunscreen that also hydrates the skin and nourishes it and is also a foundation that provides coverage for up to 12 hours. In short – it’s the three-in-one product you’ll need when going on vacation. The formula of Mineral One is enriched with hyaluronic acid, offering intensive hydration, as well vitamin E for protection from pollution and IRA radiation. Mineral One comes in four shades – light, medium, bronze and dark – to match most skin colors. Suitable for sensitive skin. Use it daily before going out. NIS 89. 
Available in most pharmacies.

Kiehl's Clarity Renewing Ampules. (Credit: KIEHL'S)Kiehl's Clarity Renewing Ampules. (Credit: KIEHL'S) 
Let’s clear one thing up
New York’s leading cosmetic brand Kiehl’s lunched the new generation in the treatment of pigmentation, something everyone over 45 is aware of. The new Clarity Renewing Ampules provide a two-week brightening treatment program to treat dullness and uneven skin tone. The effective brightening ampoules treatment is formulated to treat dullness and uneven skin tone, with highly concentrated ingredients. Designed to be used consecutively for 14 days, the ampoule treatment is formulated with Activated C and a blend of glycolic, lactic and phytic acids that rejuvenates and renews for brighter skin in just two weeks. Shake well before use and repeat morning and evening for 14 consecutive days. NIS 399. 
Available in Kiel’s stores in Ramat Aviv Mall, Dizengoff Center Mall, Ofer Grand in Haifa, Malha Mall in Jerusalem and Eilat Mall. You can also order by phone: 052-387-0441.

Dr. Fischer Ultra-sol Med face cream with SPF 50+. (Credit: DR. FISCHER)Dr. Fischer Ultra-sol Med face cream with SPF 50+. (Credit: DR. FISCHER)
Protect and calm
Dr. Fischer launched this year’s breakthrough in sun protection – Ultra-sol Med, the new addition to Ultra-sol collection for sensitive skin. The new products provide 24/7 protection and include a face cream that repairs sun damage after exposure to radiation. The line, which will be sold in pharmacies, includes SPF 50+ body lotion for sensitive skin (NIS 89.90), SPF 50+ clear spray for sensitive skin (NIS 89.90), SPF 50+ hydrating face cream with mineral sunscreens (NIS 79.90) and the breakthrough repair cream, that works within the narrow window of time before the sun damage is fixed in the skin’s DNA, (NIS 79.90). 

Keratase Chronoligiste scalp rehabilitation line. (Credit: KERATASE)Keratase Chronoligiste scalp rehabilitation line. (Credit: KERATASE)
Targeting the scalp
Kerastase launched the renewed Chronoligiste line of hair products, adding a new and innovative formula that targets the scalp, rehabilitating damaged skin and nourishing it. The ultimate in revitalizing care, Chronologiste hair products transform the hair from scalp to ends, producing shine, softness and bounce in a luxurious sensorial experience. All the products in the collection include hyaluronic acid, vitamin E and Abbyssine, providing long-lasting moisture, softness and youthful shine. The line includes six products: Pre Cleanse regenerant, (NIS 129), Shampoo (NIS 155), Intensive mask (NIS 199), Thermique Regeberant, for the protection from blow drying (NIS 179), and Huile de Parfum – perfumed oil for the ahir that adds strength (NIS 199). 
Kerastase products are sold only in licensed salons to find one near you call 1-800-301-666 or go to www.kerastase.co.il

New York hair brand Amika Electrical Hair Blow Dryer Brush. (Credit: AMIKA)New York hair brand Amika Electrical Hair Blow Dryer Brush. (Credit: AMIKA)
Perfect hair
New York hair brand Amika launched a new electrical Hair Blow Dryer Brush that is perfect for this season. Be it the humidity, the sun radiation, swimming or exercising – summer is hard on the hair and this brush makes blow drying and styling so easy that washing the hair every day is no problem at all. Using one hand you can smooth the hair, add waves or just give it a naturally fab look – it is fun and the result very natural-looking, as if you just woke up this way… I loved it so much I bought a second one for my daughter. NIS 420. 
Available online at www.loveamika.co.il/ 

L'Oréal Paris Elviv Dream Long serum. (Credit: L'ORÉAL PARIS)L'Oréal Paris Elviv Dream Long serum. (Credit: L'ORÉAL PARIS)

Long hair solutions
Long hair is back in fashion, especially long straightened hair, that everyone seems to have nowadays. But as good as the new straightening methods are, they still damage the hair and L'Oréal Paris tries to address this problem with the new addition to its Elvive Dream Long line, a serum designed to neutralize freeze and static in the hair. The new serum includes herbal keratin and cacao butter, helping by strengthening the hair fiber all the way. The bottles are made from 100% recycled and recyclable plastic. NIS 39.90


