Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine causes man's skin to peel off

A rare reaction to Johnson & Johnson's coronavirus vaccine occurred when a Virginia man's skin peeled off, according to the news station WRIC on Tuesday.

The man who experienced the severe reaction, Richard Terrell of Goochland, said that four days after receiving the vaccine he began to develop a painful rash that later was found throughout his body.

In statement to WRIC, Terrell said that "I began to feel a little discomfort in my armpit and then a few days later I began to get an itchy rash, and then after that I began to swell and my skin turned red.”

“It all just happened so fast. My skin peeled off. It was stinging, burning and itching. Whenever I bent my arms or legs, like the inside of my knee, it was very painful where the skin was swollen and was rubbing against itself,” Terrell noted to WRIC.

Upon getting to the hospital, Terrell was told by doctors that he had experienced a severe reaction to the vaccine.

“We ruled out all the viral infections, we ruled out COVID-19 itself, we made sure that his kidneys and liver was okay, and finally we came to the conclusion that it was the vaccine that he had received that was the cause,” said Dr. Fnu Nutan, one of the doctors treating Terrell, in statement to WRIC.

“Skin is the largest organ in the body, and when it gets inflamed like his was, you can lose a lot of fluids and electrolytes,” Nutan added.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("656089") != -1){console.log("hedva connatix");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}

Despite the Terrell's reaction, Nutan reiterated that the vaccine is safe.