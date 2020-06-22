The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
IFCJ Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Cybertech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Health & Science

June Update - Unmasking the Controversy: COVID-19 and Mask-Wearing

How can we avoid this double whammy of economic slowdown and steadily rising coronavirus infections?

By ALEXANDRA MARKUS HUTZ , JAMIE MAGRILL  
JUNE 22, 2020 17:25
A mask is produced on Israel's first production line for N95 masks (photo credit: DEFENSE MINISTRY)
A mask is produced on Israel's first production line for N95 masks
(photo credit: DEFENSE MINISTRY)
Just a few weeks ago, the coronavirus pandemic seemed to be on the wane in Israel. There were talks of restaurants, bars, and nightclubs re-opening, in-person university classes resuming, and even flights to select Mediterranean countries opening in July. Israel was averaging just a few cases per day, and it looked like we had successfully flattened the curve.
Recent developments in Israel, including the return of younger students to schools, reopening of public gathering places including beaches, parks and synagogues, and a relaxation on mass protests, have likely spurred the recent spike in coronavirus cases, with cases wavering around 200 per day for the past week.
Pyramid of Coronavirus Prevention Pyramid of Coronavirus Prevention
Prior to this spike, some epidemiologists had suggested that Israel’s reopening might have been premature, and that we needed to reopen the economy at a slower pace. Their logic, which we agree with, was that a premature reopening would likely result in additional outbreaks, which could snap back restrictions and ultimately prolong the economic impact of the crisis. Critics of this approach rightly worry about the severe and sustained economic impact on small, family-owned businesses. However, they miss the bigger picture: without a healthy, relatively virus-free public, we cannot have a healthy economy. If we open for business too soon, we could end up with both ills: new outbreaks and more economic hardship as we enter a cycle of reopening and re-establishing restrictions.
How can we avoid this double whammy of economic slowdown and steadily rising coronavirus infections? Even with an abundance of masks, hand-sanitizer and government restrictions, most Israelis have reduced their usage of facemasks in public, despite evidence from a number of recent studies that facemasks can reduce transmission from infected individuals by up to 85%.
Data from countries that adopted an aggressive, government-sanctioned mask-wearing policy early on, such as Slovakia and South Korea, show that they have been rewarded with lower caseloads and a faster exit from mass quarantines. This is real-world evidence that the concept of ‘you protect me, I protect you’ can be successful. Even though facemasks cannot protect against the smallest aerosol particles, this system works because masks stop most droplets, which carry far more viral particles than aerosols. Most importantly, research shows that when an infected person is wearing a facemask, the rate at which they expel infectious particles into their surroundings is vastly diminished. Returning to regular mask-wearing habits, especially on public transit, in crowded spaces such as restaurants, shopping centres, shuks, and in hospitals, or around the elderly and immunocompromised, is essential to curb the spread of the coronavirus.
When wearing a facemask, it is important to remember to wear the mask with a tight seal around the bridge of your nose, in addition to frequent handwashing, hand-sanitizing and social distancing whenever possible. If you are an individual at high-risk for contracting COVID-19, it might even be beneficial to wear masks in the presence of people who live with you, if they have been in contact with other people from outside your immediate social circle.
However, wearing a facemask does not mean we have additional leeway in other areas. Facemasks are meant to be used in conjunction with, not instead of, other infection prevention techniques, such as social distancing and frequent handwashing and temperature checks, which will become the norm until a vaccine is found. In the coming months, we will have to adapt many of our behaviours to avoid further outbreaks, particularly as future resurgences of COVID-19 may come in the form of hundreds of localized outbreaks, each with the potential to become a widespread epidemic if not contained. Masks and face-shields, while very visible, are meant to be the last line of defense against infection; long-term changes in our behaviour as a global society will make the biggest impact in curbing new infections.


Tags health Coronavirus Live Updates Masks
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Decision-making By JPOST EDITORIAL
South African Cheif Rabbi Warren Goldstein. Confronting apartheid of the heart – opinion By WARREN GOLDSTEIN
My Word: Normalization and gifts with strings attached By LIAT COLLINS
Eric Mandel The case for the status quo in Judea and Samaria By ERIC R. MANDEL
Ruthie Blum If Black Lives Matter, then don't Palestinian Lives? By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 People with blood type O more protected against COVID-19 - studies
Blood Test
2 Chinese military scientist arrested at US airport, stole US lab research
China and United States flags
3 Hadassah doctors crack the cause of fatal corona blood clots
Red blood cells (illustrative)
4 Turkey drew up plans to invade Greece and Armenia - secret documents
A Turkish miltary convoy is pictured in Kilis near the Turkish-Syrian border, Turkey, October 9, 2019
5 Did Putin save Israel from Obama at UN, and why are we hearing this now?
Russian President Vladimir Putin
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by