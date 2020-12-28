Knesset votes in favor of coronavirus lockdown

The Knesset Constitution, Law and Justice Committee voted eight to seven on Monday to approve the national lockdown for the next two weeks. The committee agreed that it would reconvene next week to discuss allowing takeaway from restaurants. MK Yakov Asher (United Torah Judaism) said he had a commitment from the Health Ministry to allow complementary medicine to resume that would also be discussed. In addition, the committee said they were in favor of ensuring teachers are vaccinated. “We have made a decision to support MK Tehila Friedman’s request and vote again on the issue of allowing takeaway again next week depending on a lowering of the rate of infection,” said MK Miki Zohar during the meeting. Another request by MK Friedman concerns the vaccination of teaching staff, and we accept her position to give them priority.” The debate came against the backdrop of another day of high infection: 3,499 new cases were reported by the Health Ministry Monday morning - 4.9% of those screened tested positive. The number of red zones also increased, shuttering thousands of fifth through 12 graders at home for distance learning.According to the latest report by the Health Ministry, some 4.5 million Israelis, more than half (51%) of the population, were residents of red or orange zones as of Monday morning.At the same time, the Health Ministry reported that around 380,000 Israelis have been vaccinated.The Knesset debate was more heated than usual, with some ministers saying they were going to vote against the outline. However, ultimately, Blue and White MKs Tehila Friedman and Eitan Ginzburg voted in favor of passing the closure, enabling it to pass. MK Merav Michaeli, who chaired the meeting on Monday, was told she could not vote.
