Liberman to Gamzu: How can you let foreign yeshiva students into Israel?

"We have heard reports that the government will allow about 16,000 US students ... to come to Israel ahead of the holidays, without prior screening for the coronavirus."

By MAAYAN JAFFE-HOFFMAN  
AUGUST 1, 2020 16:04
Avigdor Liberman (photo credit: REUTERS)
Avigdor Liberman
(photo credit: REUTERS)
The head of Israel Beytenu, MK Avigdor Liberman, is trying to stop a number of married haredi (ultra-Orthodox) yeshiva students from entering Israel in the fall.
According to The Jerusalem Post’s Hebrew sister paper, Maariv, Liberman sent a harshly-worded letter to the country’s new coronavirus commissioner, Prof. Ronni Gamzu, last week complaining about the permits that have been granted to several thousand of these students.
"Recently, we have heard reports that the government will allow about 16,000 US students, who are not citizens of Israel, to come to Israel ahead of the holidays, without prior screening for the coronavirus," Liberman wrote in his letter, according to Maariv. 
He added that he understands that as many as 30,000 Israeli hasidim will be permitted to travel to Uman for Rosh Hashanah. Uman is home to the burial place of Rabbi Nachman and it is traditional for Breslov hasidim to visit there on the holiday.
“While couples are not allowed to get married in events with more than 20 participants, it makes no sense to allow 16,000 students to enter the country or allow 30,000 people to participate in a mass event, when it is clear to any reasonable person that this event will take place without supervision and without observance of the [Health Ministry’s] rules,” Liberman continued.
Last week, Interior Minister Aryeh Deri announced in a statement that his ministry would approve the entry into Israel of foreign students who were planning to begin their studies in Israel this coming October. The decision, he said, was made following professional discussions led by Jewish Agency Chairman Isaac Herzog, in conjunction with the Health and Foreign ministries.
The statement indicated that approvals would only be made for foreign students who could meet the Health Ministry’s isolation requirements. 
The approval applies to foreign students in academic institutions, yeshivas, seminaries, or on Masa, Naale, high school or pre-army program (mechina) programs.
The Ukrainian government has agreed to let in only around 5,000 people for the annual Rosh Hashanah pilgrimage to Uman, Ukrainian Chief Rabbi Yaakov Dov Bleich told JTA. The most recent report indicated that this number could rise to as much as 8,000 people, who would be required to wear masks in crowded spaces and refrain from gathering in groups of 30 or more people.
In the past, around 30,000 people would travel to the Ukranian city.
"In light of your remarks on transparency and public participation in considerations and decision-making, I would like to know how you intend to act in the above two cases, which undoubtedly pose a danger to public health and can lead us to an emergency,” Liberman concluded, according to Maariv.
On Friday, Gamzu announced that the country will soon have a uniform procedure for determining when and how to restrict gatherings at places of work, cultural events and synagogues, and that such decisions would be made via round-table discussions between professionals and ministers. 


