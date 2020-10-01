The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Health & Science

Lockdowns foster learned helplessness, according to Israeli psychiatrist

“This new lockdown is further reinforcing the learned helplessness response that was created during the first one,” said Yovell, and a therapist.

By HANNAH BROWN  
OCTOBER 1, 2020 17:40
Portrait of a depressed young woman (photo credit: INGIMAGE)
Portrait of a depressed young woman
(photo credit: INGIMAGE)
Lockdowns foster a sense of learned helplessness in people, and this can lead to serious mental health issues, according to Prof. Yoram Yovell, a psychiatrist and brain researcher who is an associate professor in the Division of Clinical Neuroscience, Hadassah Ein Kerem Medical Center, The Hebrew University of Jerusalem.
“This new lockdown is further reinforcing the learned helplessness response that was created during the first one,” said Yovell, and a therapist.
Yovell is one of many members of the Israeli medical establishment who has been sharply critical of the government’s policy of lockdowns. The Israel Association of Public Health Physicians released a letter on September 17 warning of severe health consequences of allowing people to go only 500 meters from their homes and the government did change this rule to a full kilometer and earlier in the month, 150 senior physicians discouraged the government from imposing another closure.
In a column for Ynet about the first lockdown, Yovell referenced the theory of learned helplessness, the view that clinical depression and related mental illnesses may result from a real or perceived absence of control over the outcome of a situation. He went on to describe the  complex experiment — that would be controversial when considered in light of today’s standards of humane treatment for animals — by an American psychologist named Dr. Martin Seligman in 1967 at the University of Pennsylvania, from which the concept of learned helplessness was created. Dogs were given electric shocks and could press bars to try to stop them, but the bars did nothing. When they were transferred to a different environment where they could stop electric shocks by taking action, they had become too demoralized and passive to move. Even when they were placed in cages they could easily have escaped, they simply sat and howled as the electric shocks continued.
“When someone is made to feel that he has no way to change his situation, that is, that the bad things that happen to him are out of his control, he will remain passive even when he has the opportunity to save himself - he will go like a sheep to the slaughter,” said Yovell. “The recipe [Seligman] discovered for making people submissive and obedient is alive and well, and I think it is central here in this country in these corona days.”
He said he felt that the government’s shifting policies, and its refusal to do focused enforcement in communities that have high infection rates along the lines of coronavirus commissioner Prof. Ronni Gamzu’s traffic-light plan, in favor of a sweeping lockdown, have left Israelis frightened and demoralized, much like the dogs in the experiment. Noting that he often sees drivers alone in their cars wearing masks, he said that what he considers the government’s fear-mongering “has made us all frightened, submissive and passive.”
Many other health professionals have weighed in recently with similar concerns of the impact of the lockdowns on mental health. In an article this week in Ynet, psychologist Elite Mardo of Haifa University said that there had been a 300% increase in requests for psychological treatment recently.  "Our data shows that 25% of Israelis over the age of 21 – approximately 1.2 million people - reported a deterioration in their mental and emotional state after the first lockdown, and 26% say the emotional state of their children has taken a turn for the worse," she told Ynet.  "There is a 40% increase in anxiety and depression during the current lockdown. . . .These are catastrophic numbers.”
The symptoms of mental illness that can go along with learned helplessness are not unique to Israel but have been reported in countries all over the world that have been locked down. In August, the Centers for Disease Control in the US published an article titled, “Mental Health, Substance Use, and Suicidal Ideation During the COVID-19 Pandemic — United States, June 24–30, 2020,” that stated, “Symptoms of anxiety disorder and depressive disorder increased considerably in the United States during April–June of 2020, compared with the same period in 2019.” The prevalence of anxiety disorders was approximately three times higher than was reported in the second quarter of 2019 (25.5% versus 8.1%) and the prevalence of depressive disorder was approximately four times higher (24.3% versus 6.5%).
Yovell said he worried that the increased mental-health stress could have longterm negative consequences for society, including an increase in suicide attempts and completed suicides. He emphasized that the virus, although it may be harmful for the elderly and those with other illnesses, is not deadly or even serious for most others, while the lockdowns can destroy the quality of life for millions.
In these days of lockdown, he said, “People shouldn’t forget to live, relax, be less afraid, and keep your sanity.” But he acknowledged that fighting the learned helplessness fostered by the lockdown would be challenging for many.


Tags Mental Health Psychology Coronavirus COVID-19 coronavirus lockdown
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Trump is no antisemite. Drawing comparisons with Hitler is just crass By JPOST EDITORIAL
Yitz Greenberg Religious leadership is also to blame for COVID-19 crisis in Israel By YITZ GREENBERG
Alisa Bodner 2,000 Jewish Ethiopians approved to make aliyah, who will be left behind? By ALISA BODNER
Emily Schrader Facebook, YouTube, Zoom got it right in handling Leila Khaled webinar By EMILY SCHRADER
Micah Halpern Amid this year's hardships, tradition still triumphs By MICAH HALPERN

Most Read

1 Neo-Nazi Nordic Resistance Movement targets Jews on Yom Kippur
Members of the Neo-nazi Nordic Resistance Movement march through the town of Ludvika, 2018
2 All eyes might be on the Temple Mount after the UAE-Israel deal
THE POSSIBILITY exists that Solomon’s aspiration could be recreated.
3 Helicopters, armed police swoop in to arrest 'Russian Jesus' cult leader
Vissarion, who has proclaimed himself a new Christ, conducts a service during the "Holiday of Good Fruit" feast in the village of Obitel Rassveta (Cloister of Sunrise), some 640 km (398 miles) southeast of Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, Russia August 18, 2010.
4 Gov't approves total coronavirus lockdown starting Friday
Alternate Prime Minister and Minister of Defense Benny Gantz and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu seen during a vote at the Knesset, the Israeli parliament in Jerusalem on August 24, 2020.
5 Israel's Coronavirus lockdown: What you need to know
Gaza reports first COVID-19 cases outside quarantine areas, declares lockdown

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
Iran News
World News
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by