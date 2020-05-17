The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
IFCJ Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Health & Science

Lonely singletons advised to find sex buddy to reduce spread of COVID-19

The Dutch government has issued guidance on intimacy during the coronavirus lockdown which advises having sex only with regular partners, or, for singletons, only one person.

By DONNA RACHEL EDMUNDS  
MAY 17, 2020 07:36
A young Israeli man walks down the stairs to his apartment the Florentin neighborhood of Tel Aviv (photo credit: DANIELLE SHITRIT/FLASH90)
A young Israeli man walks down the stairs to his apartment the Florentin neighborhood of Tel Aviv
(photo credit: DANIELLE SHITRIT/FLASH90)
Dutch singletons who want some intimacy with a partner during the lockdown should find a sex buddy to limit contact between people, the Dutch government has suggested.
Advice issued by The Netherlands' National Institute for Health and Environment, a department of the Ministry of Health, Welfare and Sport, titled 'Coronavirus and sexuality' has laid out guidelines for people craving close contact with another person while under the social distancing regulations brought in to deal with the coronavirus pandemic. The pointers cover both single people and those in a long-term relationship.
"As a single you also want to have physical contact," the guide acknowledges before warning of the need to "minimize the risk of the coronavirus during intimacy and sex." Singletons are advised to discuss with potential partners the best way to do this, bearing in mind the rules surrounding the virus. 
Highlighting the need to "be aware of all physical and sexual contact," adults with regular partners are told that they may have sex, if both partners want it, as "after all, you are already very close and it is practically impossible to avoid each other physically." However, if either partner has been isolated due to suspected coronavirus infection, the couple should abstain. "Sex with yourself or with others at a distance is possible (think of telling erotic stories, masturbating together)," the advice-sheet suggests.
The guidelines to both link through to further advice issued by SOAIDS Netherlands, a government funded organization which issues advice on how to avoid or manage STDs.
"Everyone in the Netherlands is asked to keep 1.5 meters apart. So our advice is not to have sex. Except with your regular partner," the organization says, although it goes on to point out that the chance of transmitting coronavirus is lowered if one keeps 1.5 meters away from their partner, or roughly two arm lengths. Instead, the site advises to indulge in other erotic pursuits in a more isolated fashion, such as sexting either one to one via the telephone, or in a group via Skype, Zoom or Teams.
Watching porn and performing a striptease are also on the suggestion list, as is masturbating with another while keeping 1.5 meters away, but the organization suggests not having sex with anyone other than a regular partner, reminding readers: "Since 23 March 2020 no more than 3 people can get together if they don’t live together in one home. So there can be no group sex. Dark rooms and gay saunas are closed."
A separate advice sheet published by the sexual education site Rutgers, also linked to via the government's website, is a little more lenient.
No intimacy can be difficult, especially in the longer term," Rutgers admits, continuing: "This applies to all close physical contact. Do you find it really difficult to stick to the advice? Then the advice is to only be intimate with one person you already know and where you can trust that person to adhere to the corona rules. That way you still limit contacts and your circle with intimates. The fewer people that are close to you, the less likely you or your (sex) partner will get or pass on corona."
The main thing, Rutgers says, is not to be intimate with anyone if you have come into contact with someone who could have coronavirus, and to wash hands before and after sex. 
There is evidence that feelings of loneliness have increased significantly during the lockdown period, which may drive people to seek out intimacy. Britain's Mental Health Foundation cites a study of UK adults which found that in early April, 24% of respondents reported feelings of loneliness in the previous two weeks, up from one in ten when the same question was asked shortly before lockdown. Young people aged 18 to 24 were most likely to feel lonely - 44% in that age bracket reported feelings of loneliness during the lockdown.
Long term loneliness can lead to an increased risk of mental health problems including depression, anxiety and increased stress, the Foundation warned.


Tags Mental Health Coronavirus coronavirus lockdown
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Israel needs a strong Knesset, not a bloated government By JPOST EDITORIAL
To the new government: Help heal our nation By YAAKOV KATZ
Parameters of Israeli independence By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert Gantz, don’t surrender your principles to Bibi By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum A portrait of viral antisemitism By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Benjamin Netanyahu suggests microchipping kids, slammed by experts
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu
2 Holy Jewish site of Esther and Mordechai set ablaze in Iran - reports
The Tomb of Esther and Mordechai
3 Medical miracle in Jerusalem: Surgery saves man with rod through head
Image of rod through Kamel Abdel Rahman's head
4 CNN reporter slams Trump with number of Americans dead from coronavirus
U.S. President Donald Trump delivers remarks at the Turning Point USA Student Action Summit at the Palm Beach County Convention Center in West Palm Beach, Florida, U.S. December 21, 2019
5 19 Iranians killed, 15 injured after Navy vessel hit by friendly fire
A Nour missile is test fired off Iran's first domestically made destroyer, Jamaran, on the southern shores of Iran in the Persian Gulf March 9, 2010
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by