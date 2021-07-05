Made-in Ashdod home yeast infection test being evaluated by US army

The SavvyCheck Vaginal Yeast Test was developed by Savyon Diagnostics and is part of a large-scale, multi-site clinical trial being conducted at army medical centers and commands throughout the US.

The test is already approved by the Health Ministry and the European Medicines Agency.

Savyon , established in 1984, was one of the first Israeli start-ups in the biotech arena. It currently has around 50 employees.

The yeast infection test is unique in that it was developed based on similar technology used in over-the-counter pregnancy tests. Users swab themselves to obtain a cervical secretion sample, which is then developed by a little machine. It takes only 10-20 minutes to get results.

In Israel, the test costs NIS 20 to NIS 30 and is reminiscent of the rapid coronavirus antigen screening tests.

“There is nothing like it” for yeast infections, the company’s CEO Natan Vilfand told The Jerusalem Post. “It is very comfortable and user-friendly.”

Savyon developed the test 12 years ago but only recently moved to offer it internationally. The connection with the US defense establishment is meant to help SavvyCheck fast-track to approval, which Vilfand said could come in the next nine to 15 months.

“The American army’s idea is to treat women who are in the field,” Vilfand explained. “A lot of people develop candida from being in the field under harsh conditions. The army is trying to provide a diagnostic and treatment kit to these women.”

He said that the company recommended it for the Israeli army, too, but they have not shown interest in using it.

A yeast infection, scientifically known as Vulvovaginal Candidiasis, is one of the most common challenges that women face. However, it is often misdiagnosed because its symptoms are so similar to other pathogens.

Yeast infections start from the overgrowth of fungal Candida albicans cells in the vagina - a normal fungus that does not inherently cause infection. However, when there is overgrowth of Candida cells, Vulvovaginal Candidiasis can result.

Yeast infections cause itching, vaginal soreness and irritation, rashes and burning - the latter usually during urination.

According to the company, around 75% of all women will be diagnosed with a yeast infection at least once during their lives, and 40% to 50% of them will have more than one. The risk of developing such an infection is increased for women who take birth control or antibiotics or those who suffer from diabetes or immunosuppression. It can also flare up during pregnancy.

Delaying treatment for Candidiasis can lead to more serious genital tract diseases.

"Savyon's test and its participation in the research are a great success for Savyon, both at the local and the international levels, in view of an Israeli company that develops and produces a first-of-its-kind and unique test in a facility located in Ashdod,” said Yacob Ofer, president of Gamidor Diagnostics, Savyon’s parent company.

He said that he believes the test will prove to be “an easy-to-use, reliable and available solution that will prevent infections and will present a substantial advancement in female warfighters health.”

