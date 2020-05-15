The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Magen David Adom builds ambulance bus with potential for 13 patients

The first-of-its-kind ambulance bus can also transport 14 emergency medical staff.

By CELIA JEAN  
MAY 15, 2020 22:54
Magen David Adom staff and IDF officers standing in front of the newly built ambulance-bus (photo credit: Courtesy)
Magen David Adom staff and IDF officers standing in front of the newly built ambulance-bus
(photo credit: Courtesy)
The necessity for new technology is growing amid the coronavirus, leading to Magen David Adom's (MDA) development of an ambulance bus with the potential to hold up to 13 patients: the first of its kind.
 
The bus consists of three sealed partitions, effectively sealing off the driver, allowing for full protection when transporting highly infectious patients. The driver, however, is still able to maintain communication and contact with ambulance staff through an internal communication system, as well as cameras placed throughout the vehicle.
The bus can accommodate up to 13 patients, with two in critical care in the second area, and 11 sitting in the third of the sealed off area. The bus can also transport up to 14 emergency medical team members.
 
Magen David Adom staff present the new ambulance bus (Credit: Courtesy)Magen David Adom staff present the new ambulance bus (Credit: Courtesy)
 
The design developed with the coronavirus pandemic in mind, and within three weeks of the initial project's start date, the bus was finished. A ceremony was held at Osem headquarters, one of the largest food distributors in the Israel, upon its completion.
Built by the IDF's Land Technology Brigade, the project was made possible by large donations from MDA, Osem and Nestle, and done in cooperation with the Dan Bus Company of Israel.


