Mayo Clinic partners with Vocalis Health to develop proprietary software

The Mayo Clinic will be partnering with Vocalis Health, to research the use of the latter's proprietary software to monitor the health of patients based upon vocal biomarkers.The partnership is intended to explore and developed voice-based tools for screening, detecting and monitoring patient health, and it will begin with a study to identify vocal biomarkers that can detect pulmonary hypertension.certain vocal cues and pulmonary hypertension. The Mayo Clinic will further develop the vocal biomarkers, and if successful will implement Vocalis Health's proprietary software into treatments.The software itself, uses artificial intelligence to identify vocal biomarkers and is able to operate on any device, whether it be mobile, tablet or a computer-based. Following the initial study, the partnership will look towards identifying additional diseases, symptoms and conditions."We have seen the clinical benefits of voice analysis for patient screening throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, and this collaboration presents an opportunity for us to continue broadening our research, beginning with pulmonary hypertension," said CEO of Vocalis Health Tal Wenderow. "Voice analysis has the potential to help physicians make more informed decisions about their patients in a non-invasive, cost-effective manner. We believe this technology could have important clinical implications for telemedicine and remote patient monitoring in the very near future. We are excited to work with Mayo Clinic and have already started planning clinical trials for additional indications."Successful implementation of the software could help physicians diagnose pulmonary hypertension at an earlier stage, which frequently goes undetected and undiagnosed, benefiting the overall treatment a patient with the condition.In previous research, the two laid down the ground work establishing a relationship between
