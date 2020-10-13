The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Health & Science

MDA launches "Corona Guardians" program to break the chain of infections

The new Corona Guardians learn about the virus and the ways of infection and avoidance, while emphasizing the importance of wearing a mask and social distancing.

By SARAH CHEMLA  
OCTOBER 13, 2020 05:47
MDA Corona Guardians (photo credit: MDA SPOKESPERSON)
MDA Corona Guardians
(photo credit: MDA SPOKESPERSON)
Amid the coronavirus crisis currently shaking Israel, Magen David Adom launched the "corona guardians" project in which the organization is training the public to learn how the virus works and break the chain of infections among their family, friends, and coworkers.
The organization's youth volunteers were also trained to assist the public by handing out masks, spreading information, and teaching them to take responsibility.
"Magen David Adom has engraved on its banner to fight the spread of the coronavirus and work to prevent the chain of infection," MDA Director General Eli Bin declared. 
During their training to become the new Corona Guardians, MDA's youth volunteers learnt about the ways of infection of the virus and how to avoid it in the most effective ways in order to assist the public to learn how to break the chain of infection.
"As part of the project, we invite the public to learn free of charge in an electronic and short course on the corona virus. The course also teaches the public to reduce and keep track of exposures which assists in the epidemiological investigation in case of an infection," MDA Deputy Director General-Community Dr. Eli Yaffe explained. 
"MDA's youth volunteers have been distributing masks to the public and helping them learn about the pandemic and prevention methods to raise public awareness and help break the cycle of infections."
As part of the program, the new Corona Guardians are learning about the virus and the different ways of infection and avoidance, while emphasizing the importance of wearing a mask and social distancing, according to the Health Ministry guidelines.
Those who complete the training, will keep a personal diary in which they will record their interactions during the last 14 days, with the aim of interrupting the cycle of infection and significantly reducing the cases of exposure to the virus in case of infection.
MDA Corona Guardians (Credit: MDA Spokesperson)MDA Corona Guardians (Credit: MDA Spokesperson)
"Recently, we have been holding a lot of activities aiming to prevent the cycle of infection at the height of the second wave. We learn about the virus as much as possible in order to teach the public who are very naturally stressed as much knowledge as possible," said Adi Raanan, a youth volunteer of 17 from MDA's Jerusalem Region who participated to the program. 
"We are here to explain, raise awareness and help. Even if I am not on duty on the ambulance and saving lives directly - I feel that through advocacy I do it in a different way, through mission, guidance and advocacy."
Today, if a person does not feel well, he goes to the doctor, waits for an appointment, is sent for a corona test, waits for the results and only then, when the answer is positive and only then the epidemiological investigation begins. 
The diary kept by the Corona Guardians is intended to reduce the cycle of infection, and if necessary, will help to update quickly, immediately and effectively all those people to whom the patient has been exposed in the last 14 days.
"Together, hand in hand with the general public and while raising awareness - we will work against the coronavirus, in order to drastically reduce the number the infections," MDA Director General Eli Bin concluded.
In addition, "Corona Guardians" will teach in educational settings and community days for the public about the importance of adhering to the guidelines.


Tags youth mda training Coronavirus Coronavirus in Israel
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Israel's politicians need to gain some class in their conduct By JPOST EDITORIAL
Zalman Shoval Peace Now doctrines are outdated, its time to move on By ZALMAN SHOVAL
Felice Friedson Setting the Saudi stage for normalization By FELICE FRIEDSON
MICHAL COTLER-WUNSH: Being statesmanlike meant we had to hold ourselves accountable to the word that defines us. The ‘bureaucrats’ who deserve our thanks By MICHAL COTLER-WUNSH
Ira Forman Combatting antisemitism: Why the world needs to adopt the IHRA definition By IRA FORMAN

Most Read

1 India-Israel 30-second coronavirus test should be 'ready in days'
Eight packages at the Foreign Ministry's warehouse intended to be sent to India to assist with combating the coronavirus
2 Nof Hagalil fire under control, arson suspected in other fires
A fire engulfs a house in the city of Nof HaGalil, October 9, 2020.
3 COVID-19 could cause male infertility - new Israeli study
Frozen vials of sperm are seen preserved in an azote cooled container in a laboratory in Paris, France, September 13, 2019
4 Trump less trusted across advanced economies than China's President Xi
US President Donald Trump and China's President Xi Jinping arrive at state dinner, Great Hall of the People, Beijing, 2017.
5 American oleh suspect in dog abuse case has detention extended
The dog is seen being treated in an Agricultre Ministry facility after he was rescued from an abusive home in Bat Yam.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
US Election 2020
Iran News
World News
Coronavirus
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by