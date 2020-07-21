The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Kabbalah Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Cybertech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Health & Science

MDA paramedic delivers his own baby in middle of shift

"From the day my wife found out she was pregnant, our sons laughed and raised the possibility that I would be on duty," Abraham said.

By DONNA RACHEL EDMUNDS  
JULY 21, 2020 18:51
(photo credit: MAGEN DAVID ADOM ISRAEL)
(photo credit: MAGEN DAVID ADOM ISRAEL)
A Magen David Adom (MDA) Emergency Medicine Technician (EMT) had a unique reason to be delighted with his first birth on shift recently: the baby delivered was his own daughter.
When Abraham Ivri of Shadmot Mehola started working as an EMT in the Gilboa region about a month ago, his wife Reut was nervous. Having just entered her ninth month of pregnancy with their sixth child, she was worried that her husband would be on shift when the baby decided to make her entrance to the world.
“From the day my wife found out she was pregnant, our sons laughed and raised the possibility that I would be on duty,” Abraham said, according to a press release by MDA.
Reut’s fears were realized just over a week ago on Saturday night when she went into labor – while Abraham was on shift. She called Abraham, who immediately called MDA to have the closest ambulance dispatched to attend Reut
As Mati Karmi and Orit Ohana, an MDA volunteer paramedic and family friend, were arriving at the couple’s home and assessing Reut, Abraham was frantically scrambling to find a last-minute replacement for his shift. It became a race against time as the team began to evacuate Reut to the hospital for the delivery. As Abraham, having found a replacement, raced to meet them there the call came in: the birth was already well advanced, and the baby was on the way. The MDA team was forced to stop at the side of the road, where Abraham was finally able to catch up to them, jumping into the ambulance just in time to assist his wife as she gave birth.
“I arrived just as the baby girl was arriving, and I actually did my first birth with the MDA – when the woman giving birth was my wife. It was stressful and exciting together – both because it was a first birth, medically I wanted to make sure everything was going as well as possible, and also because it was my baby. [I had] mixed emotions. I experienced the event in an extraordinary way – both as an EMT and as a father.”
MDA paramedic Orit Ohana said: “Recently, Abraham talked a lot about the fact that he is afraid of missing the birth, because of the shifts. That evening he called me and told me it was happening and asked me to hurry to Reut. We were in touch with him throughout the trip, we wanted him to be a partner in the process and to our delight he arrived at just the right time and just jumped into the ambulance when the active birthing process began.
“He functioned at that moment as an EMT and as a husband – who on the one hand takes care of the medical aspects and on the other hand encourages and embraces. He was very excited, and we were all happy that Abraham was the one who assisted his wife and that he managed to arrive on time.”
Abraham added: “When they entered the maternity ward at the hospital, and I was in an MDA uniform, the nurses did not understand why I entered the room. It took them a while to understand that I was both the father and the EMT who delivered the baby.”



Tags Magen David Adom Baby emergency
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo What does America's upcoming election mean for the Middle East? By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef Netanyahu teaches Israel a lesson on Keynesian economics - opinion By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Op-Ed logo Applying Israeli sovereignty: It’s now or never - opinion By ZALMAN SHOVAL
Asher Fredman BDS can be defeated on the political battleground - opinion By ASHER FREDMAN
Shimon Samuels Toulouse's two faces By SHIMON SAMUELS

Most Read

1 Hebrew U. scientist: Drug could eradicate COVID-19 from lungs in days
Nahmias’ Lab at Hebrew University’s Grass Center for Bioengineering
2 Israeli doctor reinfected with coronavirus 3 months after recovering
MAGEN DAVID ADOM workers, wearing protective clothing, bring a patient to the coronavirus unit at Sheba Medical Center in Ramat Gan this week.
3 Former NYPD commissioner warns US Jews: Protect your communities
New York Police Commissioner Raymond Kelly at a press conference, May 24, 2012
4 Coronavirus: Is it an act of God?
A Jewish Magen David Adom volunteer stands next to a Muslim MDA volunteer.
5 Lockdown looms as cabinet advances closure on beaches, camps, restaurants
Israelis enjoy the beach in Tel Aviv, July 15, 2020
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by