The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Health & Science

Monkey plays virtual games using mind with Elon Musk comp. chip in brain

This experiment could on the long term help people with paralysis, enabling them to directly use their neural activity to operate computers and mobile devices with speed and ease.

By SARAH CHEMLA  
APRIL 16, 2021 16:07
SpaceX founder Elon Musk listens at a press conference following the first launch of a SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, U.S., February 6, 2018. (photo credit: REUTERS)
SpaceX founder Elon Musk listens at a press conference following the first launch of a SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, U.S., February 6, 2018.
(photo credit: REUTERS)
Billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk's neuroscience startup Neuralink unveiled Pager, a nine year old Macaque, playing MindPong with his Neuralink. The monkey that has had a coin-sized computer chip - the Link - in its brain is playing on a computer only using his mind. 
The promising experiment showed off an early step toward the goal of curing human diseases with the same type of implant in order to enable people with paralysis to directly use their neural activity to operate computers and mobile devices with speed and ease. 
 
Co-founded by Tesla Inc and SpaceX CEO Musk in 2016, San Francisco Bay Area-based Neuralink aims to implant wireless brain-computer interfaces (BMI) that include thousands of electrodes in the most complex human organ: the brain.
To develop and advance the functionality of the Link, it is necessary to employ an animal model whose brain similarity and behavioral abilities enable the development of a hand and arm-based motor cortical BMI. 
According to the company's statement, the rhesus macaque model allowed Neurolink to design, validate, and advance the performance and robustness of a complete “closed-loop” motor BMI system intended to improve the quality of life of people with neurological disorders.
With monkeys, the company calibrate the decoder by mapping neural activity patterns to actual (joystick) movements. However, they won't be able to use such a strategy for people with paralysis. 
 
The first goal of the company is to give people with paralysis their digital freedom back: to communicate more easily via text, to follow their curiosity on the web, to express their creativity through photography and art, and, yes, to play video games. 
Then, the Link could also help improve the lives of those with neurological disorders and disabilities in other ways.

The Link could also be used to restore physical mobility for people with paralysis, enabling them to type emails and text messages, browse the web, or anything else that can be done with a computer, just by thinking about how they want the cursor to move.
   
Reuters contributed to this report.


Tags Elon Musk Brain research
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

The IDF must help care for soldiers with PTSD - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Netanyahu is beating war drums for personal gain - opinion

 By YAAKOV KATZ

My Word: Positive nuclear exposure and fallout

 By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert

Netanyahu's Holocaust Remembrance Day speech a wretched insult - opinion

 By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum

The Israel Prize is a privilege, not a right - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1

‘Mossad behind attack on Iran’s Natanz nuclear facility’

VIEW OF a damaged building after a fire broke out at Iran’s Natanz Nuclear Facility, in Isfahan on July 2.
2

Randi Weingarten has strong words for Jews who say unions are an obstacle

Teachers' submissions for the "Classroom Look in Lockdown" project.
3

Natanz attack hit 50 meters underground, destroyed most of the facility

Exhibition of nuclear achievements of Iran's Atomic Energy Organization, April 10, 2021
4

Can a cup of yogurt 'cure' your case of COVID-19?

Prof. Raz Jelinek and Ms. Orit Malka with their unique probiotic yogurt at Ben-Gurion University laboratory.
5

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by