Mothers petition MKs to include insulin pump in health basket

Some 600 mothers of diabetic children signed a petition sent to female MKs asking that an artificial pancreas machine be given higher priority by the committee that decides on Israel's health basket, according to Israel Hayom. The machine, which helps those who suffer from diabetes regulate their insulin levels, is currently rated low and will not be included in the health basket with its current status. According to the mothers, the coronavirus pandemic has raised new challenges for those with diabetes. "Now there is another reason to worry, the coronavirus pandemic and its close connection to diabetic patients," said the mothers in the petition, according to Israel Hayom. The mothers expressed their surprise that the committee did not rank the machine higher, especially in light of these new challenges. "We were certain that the health basket committee would understand the importance of the system, especially during the coronavirus pandemic, and would make the topic top priority, but we were astounded to discover that the most advance technology in the world got a low rating, the meaning of which is the abandonment of our children," the mothers said in the petition. The mothers sent the petition to all female MKs and the chairperson of the health basket committee, asking the MKs: "woman to woman and mother to mother, please help us in the fight for our children's lives," according to Israel Hayom who cited the petition. The MiniMed G780 was submitted to the committee for 2,000 patients over the age of 14 at an estimates cost of NIS 10 m., according to Israel Hayom. The MiniMed G780 is Medtronic's advanced basal insulin pump system and includes autocorrected dosing, according to the company's site. The system anticipates insulin needs of the user to correct highs and protect users from insulin dips while self-adjusting insulin delivery. The committee told Israel Hayom that 880,000 medicines and technologies were submitted this year at a total cost of NIS 3 b. The technology in question is one that is being discussed this year. The committee is holding intense discussions and planning to submit recommendations to the government in January 2021." The health basket committee met in October for its first meet and planned an additional 18 meetings until mid-January. A budget has not yet been set for the health basket, but it is expected to be about NIS 500 million, similar to former years.
Jerusalem Post Staff contributed to this report.
