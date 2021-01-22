Nanosynex seeks to bring rapid COVID-19 tests to Israel

The Israeli startup Nanosynex is seeking to bring a rapid coronavirus testing kit to the Israeli market, according to a press release from the company on Friday.

Developed in partnership with the startup's strategic partner Biosynex, Nanosynex's testing kit is CE marked and is now awaiting approval from Israel's drug and medical equipment regulator AMAR. Upon receiving approval, Nanosynex is expected to supply millions of units of the testing kits to be used in Israeli schools, nursing homes, airports and workplaces. The testing kits can receive results in as little as 15 minutes.

The startup also displayed the capabilities of the testing kit in a demonstration in front of medical personnel and first responders at the headquarters of United Hatzalah in Jerusalem, where they will be trained to conduct tests on Israelis once certified.

Nanosynex will also be donating some 200 kits to United Hatzalah in order to ease the process of training volunteers to conduct coronavirus testing.

“Our partner developed two rapid tests that provide results that can be read by anyone in 15 minutes; one is serological and can detect antibodies for the virus in a person’s system, and the second detects the presence of the antigen or virus. The Antigen test kit has a sensitivity that is comparable, for contagious patients, to the regular polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test that is administered currently in Israel,” said Diane Abensur Bessin, the CEO and co-founder of Nanosynex.

“The antigen rapid test got excellent traction in the EU where it received the CE Mark and is widely used for massive screening. Already, 15 million units have been sold in Europe. The test has also been placed in the reimbursement basket by the French government,” Bessin added.

Eli Beer, President and Founder of United Hatzalah, expressed optimism regarding the prospects of Nanosynex's rapid coronavirus test, saying, “our volunteers are on the front lines of the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. In addition to treating more than 2,000 people per day for any medical emergency, our volunteers are transporting 200 Covid-19 patients per day."

"I want to make sure that when our volunteers rush out to treat someone or need to transport a patient, they are COVID free and that they come back from the incident COVID free. That is why I am so excited about this new rapid test. So that we can be a COVID free organization, so that when our volunteers return home, their families will be safe from exposure as well,” Beer noted.