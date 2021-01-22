The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium
Jerusalem Post Health & Science

Nanosynex seeks to bring rapid COVID-19 tests to Israel

Nanosynex will be donating some 200 kits to United Hatzalah in order to ease the process of training volunteers to conduct coronavirus testing.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
JANUARY 22, 2021 03:25
A volunteer participates in the testing for the Scentech Medical coronavirus test, Shamir Medical Center (photo credit: SCENTECH)
A volunteer participates in the testing for the Scentech Medical coronavirus test, Shamir Medical Center
(photo credit: SCENTECH)
The Israeli startup Nanosynex is seeking to bring a rapid coronavirus testing kit to the Israeli market, according to a press release from the company on Friday.
Developed in partnership with the startup's strategic partner Biosynex, Nanosynex's testing kit is CE marked and is now awaiting approval from Israel's drug and medical equipment regulator AMAR. Upon receiving approval, Nanosynex is expected to supply millions of units of the testing kits to be used in Israeli schools, nursing homes, airports and workplaces. The testing kits can receive results in as little as 15 minutes. 
The startup also displayed the capabilities of the testing kit in a demonstration in front of medical personnel and first responders at the headquarters of United Hatzalah in Jerusalem, where they will be trained to conduct tests on Israelis once certified. 
Nanosynex will also be donating some 200 kits to United Hatzalah in order to ease the process of training volunteers to conduct coronavirus testing. 
“Our partner developed two rapid tests that provide results that can be read by anyone in 15 minutes; one is serological and can detect antibodies for the virus in a person’s system, and the second detects the presence of the antigen or virus. The Antigen test kit has a sensitivity that is comparable, for contagious patients, to the regular polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test that is administered currently in Israel,” said Diane Abensur Bessin, the CEO and co-founder of Nanosynex. 
“The antigen rapid test got excellent traction in the EU where it received the CE Mark and is widely used for massive screening. Already, 15 million units have been sold in Europe. The test has also been placed in the reimbursement basket by the French government,” Bessin added. 
Eli Beer, President and Founder of United Hatzalah, expressed optimism regarding the prospects of Nanosynex's rapid coronavirus test, saying, “our volunteers are on the front lines of the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. In addition to treating more than 2,000 people per day for any medical emergency, our volunteers are transporting 200 Covid-19 patients per day."
"I want to make sure that when our volunteers rush out to treat someone or need to transport a patient, they are COVID free and that they come back from the incident COVID free. That is why I am so excited about this new rapid test. So that we can be a COVID free organization, so that when our volunteers return home, their families will be safe from exposure as well,” Beer noted. 


Tags coronavirus outbreak Coronavirus in Israel Coronavirus spread coronavirus lockdown
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Biden's approach to the Middle East should be realistic, pragmatic

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Haredi autonomy needs to stop so Israel can beat COVID-19

 By YAAKOV KATZ

My Word: Burning issues in the Biden era

 By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert

Olmert: I hate everything Sheldon Adelson loved about Israel - opinion

 By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum

Biden’s America: A cautionary tale for Israel - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
2

COVID-19 vaccine: 13 out of nearly 2 mil. Israelis suffer facial paralysis

A HEALTHCARE worker prepares a COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination center in Rehovot on Monday.
3

Baron Benjamin de Rothschild dies at 57 after suffering heart attack

Baron Benjamin de Rothschild 1963-2021.
4

Parler CEO and family in hiding after receiving death threats

A man wearing a "Trump 2020" sweatshirt uses his mobile phone during a "Stop the Steal" protest outside Milwaukee Central Count the day after Milwaukee County finished counting absentee ballots, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, U.S. November 5, 2020
5

Coronavirus: 67-year-old jabbed with five doses instead of one

Vials of vaccinations against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and syringes are seen as Israel continues its national vaccination drive, during a third national COVID lockdown, at a Maccabi Health Fund branch in Ashdod, Israel December 29, 2020

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by