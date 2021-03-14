NASA's Perseverance records sound of its first space laser instrument

Scientists behind NASA's Perseverance Mars rover managed to capture for the first time audio clips of laser zaps on another planet by using its SuperCam instrument, according to a report by Sci-News.com. The team managing the Perseverance release audio files that were captured by the SuperCam, with the first file capturing faint sounds of wind on Mars. Last month, Perseverance safely landed on Mars to search for traces of life on the red planet. The SuperCam itself is composed of a camera, microphone and three spectometers.
Speaking of space lasers, they have unusually been making headlines recently, as last January it was reported that controversial GOP congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene made a statement blaming deadly forest fires on "Jewish space lasers." Since then, many Democrats have been trying to expel Greene from Congress due to her social media posts and frequent promotion of conspiracy theories.
“The sounds acquired are remarkable quality,” said Dr. Naomi Murdoch, a research scientist and lecturer at the ISAE-SUPAERO Aerospace Engineering School.
SuperCam's purpose is to analyze the chemical composition of rocks by firing a laser at them and to seek organic compounds that could be related to past life on Mars.
