National Academy of Inventors grants Israeli prof. senior membership

Professor Noam Eliaz of the Tel Aviv University (TAU) was chosen by the National Academy of Inventors (NAI), a group of scientists established 10 years ago to promote technological innovation for the benefit of society, to be a senior member of the academy.

Of the 189 senior academy members Eliaz is the only one who resides outside of the United States and is the first Israeli to be a senior member.

Recently, the NAI announced the election of 38 new senior members following their in honor of their enormous achievements in the field of advanced technologies which has an enormous impact on society and industry all over the world.

So far, the NAI has accepted into its ranks over 4,000 academics as members from 250 institutes, including three Israelis. However, Eliaz was the only Israeli designated as a senior member.

"This is a great honor for me to be a member of the senior inventors community in the US. As inventors and innovators our task is to constantly look for the next professional challenge and to develop the next cutting-edge convention for the benefit of society," said Eliaz.

Eliaz founded Tel Aviv University's Department of Materials Science and Engineering in the Faculty of Engineering.

Over the years, many of Eliaz's studies have helped promote basic and applied sciences. Some of Eliaz's research has also focused on the study of corrosive environments raging from space to nuclear reactors and even the human body.

