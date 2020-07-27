The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
New COVID-19 treatments may be days away, White House chief of staff says

“We’re hopeful that, with some of the breakthrough technology on therapeutics, that we will be able to announce some new therapies in the coming days.”

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
JULY 27, 2020 01:53
U.S. Representative Mark Meadows (R-NC) addresses reporters during a break in the fourth day of the Senate impeachment trial of U.S. President Donald Trump at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S., January 24, 2020. (photo credit: REUTERS)
New coronavirus treatments could be just days away, White House chief of staff Mark Meadows said Sunday in an interview with ABC News.
Meadows has been involved in efforts to help counter the damages from the coronavirus pandemic. Over the weekend, he had worked alongside Republican senators to help draft a stimulus bill to offset the damage the pandemic caused to the US economy.
“We’re hopeful that, with some of the breakthrough technology on therapeutics, that we will be able to announce some new therapies in the coming days,” he told ABC News.
“I’m hopeful that, in the next couple of days, that we will have some very good news on the therapeutic and vaccine fronts, as we try to address this China virus.”
The term "China virus" is used by many on the Right, including US President Donald Trump, to refer to the coronavirus. This has been widely condemned by many others along the political spectrum, with some stating that it propagates the belief that China intentionally started the coronavirus pandemic.
Since it began in late 2019, the coronavirus pandemic has spread throughout the world and has infected millions of people. The US is currently the most hard-hit nation, with over 4.2 million confirmed cases and over 146,000 deaths, with the economic damage seeing the number of unemployed Americans climb to the tens of millions, according to the New York Post.
Researchers around the world are racing to develop effective vaccines and treatments for COVID-19, including many in the US. However, Meadows did not elaborate what the new incoming therapies might be.


Tags white house Coronavirus COVID-19
