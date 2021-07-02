The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Health & Science

New hospital protocol reduces invasive medical procedures in children

The procedure has seen a 90% efficiency rate in detecting foreign items in the airways of children, and the number of bronchoscopies performed in 2020 significantly decreased from previous years.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
JULY 2, 2021 23:56
r. Inbal Golan Tripto, a specialist in pediatric pulmonary medicine and Dr. Shani Pozilov, who specializes in pediatrics in the Second Department of Pediatrics at the Saban Center for Pediatrics in Soroka. (photo credit: RACHEL DAVID/SOROKA)
r. Inbal Golan Tripto, a specialist in pediatric pulmonary medicine and Dr. Shani Pozilov, who specializes in pediatrics in the Second Department of Pediatrics at the Saban Center for Pediatrics in Soroka.
(photo credit: RACHEL DAVID/SOROKA)
 A new protocol developed in the Pediatric Department at Soroka-University Medical Center could reduce the number of invasive tests and procedures that patients, particularly children, have to undergo.
The new work method, developed by Dr. Inbal Golan Tripto, a pediatric pulmonary specialist in the department, allows doctors to detect foreign objects that children may have swallowed, without the use of an invasive procedure known as a bronchoscopy.
The procedure was monitored by pediatrics specialist Dr. Shani Pozilov who subsequently won two awards from the Israel Society of Clinical Pediatrics for outstanding research work in 2020 and 2021.
Because non-metallic foreign items cannot be detected on chest X-rays, when there is suspicion that a child has swallowed something that could be restricting their airways, they have to be placed under general anesthesia and a camera is inserted into the trachea.
Since trialing Dr. Tripto's methods in Soroka, over 100 children have been successfully tested and treated without the need of a bronchoscopy, and due to the initial success of the procedure, it will be put to use in other emergency rooms around the country in the near future.
“In the last year and a half, we have developed and introduced a uniform protocol into the work routine that determines how to act in case there is a suspicion of inhaling a foreign body into the lungs among children," said Dr. Tripto, explaining the procedure that she created and implemented.
The procedure has seen a 90% efficiency rate in detecting foreign items in the airways of children, and the number of bronchoscopies performed in 2020 significantly decreased from previous years as a result.
Speaking about the success of the new protocols, Dr. Pozilov said that: "The unique method of work we have developed saves anesthesia and invasive intervention, expensive hospitalization time, a large workforce and significantly reduces anxiety among parents and children." 


Tags health children pediatrics Soroka Medical Center
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Advancing women in gov't is a blessed change - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Israel needs to stop neglecting wartime media front - opinion

 By YAAKOV KATZ

My Word: Off-and-on masks and two faces

 By LIAT COLLINS
Ruthie Blum

Why did ‘Vogue’ call Dr. Jill Biden a ‘goddess in stilettos?’ - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM
Amotz Asa-El

Netanyahu's Likud urge to sabotage Bennett stronger than its convictions

 By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Most Read
1

New prehistoric human unknown to science discovered in Israel

Skull found at the site among other items at Nesher Ramla.
2

Stunning archaeological find: Is there an 'underworld' under the earth?

Relief with the twelve gods of the underworld at Yazılıkaya Rock Temple
3

COVID-19 might be over, but viral infections in Israel are surging

This undated transmission electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2, also known as novel coronavirus, the virus that causes COVID-19, isolated from a patient in the U.S. Virus particles are shown emerging from the surface of cells cultured in the lab. The spikes on the outer edge of the virus parti
4

Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine linked to rare blood disease - Israeli study

An illustrative photo of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.
5

Massive exercise in Black Sea with US comes after Russia warning

A view shows Russian warships on sunset ahead of the Navy Day parade in the Black Sea port of Sevastopol, Crimea July 27, 2019

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by