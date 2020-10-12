The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Health & Science

New, more accurate coronavirus test proposed by Technion

Lab researchers propose an alternative to the popular PCR testing method for coronavirus: instead of a larger sample size, a much smaller one.

By SARAH BEN-NUN  
OCTOBER 12, 2020 18:04
Illustration of DNA molecules passing through a nanopore. (photo credit: TECHNION SPOKESPERSON'S OFFICE)
Illustration of DNA molecules passing through a nanopore.
(photo credit: TECHNION SPOKESPERSON'S OFFICE)
A new testing method for the coronavirus, proposed in a recent study published by the Technion's Faculty of Biomedical Engineering, headed by Professor Amit Meller, could pave the way to more accurate testing. A commercialization process is currently in the works in the hopes of making it readily available to the general public as soon as possible.
In a regular PCR test a swab sample is taken from the patient, then RNA is extracted and sequenced into DNA form. That sequence is then amplified via a polymerase chain reaction (PCR). Once there are millions of copies, the presence of the virus can be detected.
But this method has drawbacks which the researchers hope to redress. The challenge in requiring a large sample body to detect the virus is that the chance for error magnifies with the number of samples. Additionally, sometimes the viral RNA presence is quite low, which makes it harder to detect and easier to miss.
The proposed method is overcomes these drawbacks. Instead of taking a massive sample size it proposes utilizing original technology from Professor Meller's lab group, in the form of nanofabricated holes, or "nanopores," to analyze individual molecules. That ensures a smaller sample size and greater accuracy. The molecules pass through an electric sensor, during which they give off a singular and unique electric signature. It would also strip away the other molecules, leaving the target ones intact, contributing to the greater precision of the tests.
The proposition is to apply this technology to coronavirus tests, making the process quicker and more accurate.
The end-goal is to make the test portable, lessening the work necessary in the lab.
"We have shown that our technology preserves the level of genetic expression of the original RNA molecules throughout the entire process," said Professor Meller. "In this way, we obtain a more precise analysis method, which is essential."



Tags technion Coronavirus COVID-19
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo UN makes mockery of its Human Rights Council By JPOST EDITORIAL
Zalman Shoval Peace Now doctrines are outdated, its time to move on By ZALMAN SHOVAL
Felice Friedson Setting the Saudi stage for normalization By FELICE FRIEDSON
MICHAL COTLER-WUNSH: Being statesmanlike meant we had to hold ourselves accountable to the word that defines us. The ‘bureaucrats’ who deserve our thanks By MICHAL COTLER-WUNSH
Ira Forman Combatting antisemitism: Why the world needs to adopt the IHRA definition By IRA FORMAN

Most Read

1 2020 features first global Halloween Blue Moon since WWII
A super moon is pictured at the beginning of a total lunar eclipse above Rafah in southern Gaza Strip, on September 28, 2015.
2 Nof Hagalil fire under control, arson suspected in other fires
A fire engulfs a house in the city of Nof HaGalil, October 9, 2020.
3 India-Israel 30-second coronavirus test should be 'ready in days'
Eight packages at the Foreign Ministry's warehouse intended to be sent to India to assist with combating the coronavirus
4 Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus
Sonovia mask
5 COVID-19 could cause male infertility - new Israeli study
Frozen vials of sperm are seen preserved in an azote cooled container in a laboratory in Paris, France, September 13, 2019

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
US Election 2020
Iran News
World News
Coronavirus
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by