The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Health & Science

New nanochip reveals how immune system copes with cancer

Using nanolithography, Prof. Schvartzman, developed the unique chip with metal etchings just 10 nanometers in size.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
JUNE 14, 2021 06:20
Lymphocyte on Chip (photo credit: ESTI TOLEDO AND DR. GUILLAUME LE SAUX)
Lymphocyte on Chip
(photo credit: ESTI TOLEDO AND DR. GUILLAUME LE SAUX)
Scientist at the Ben-Gurion University in the Negev announced on Sunday that they have developed a nanochip that could propel cancer immunotherapy forward. 
Their findings were published Friday in the prestigious peer-reviewed journal Science Advances.
This study has heavily important implications for medicine and biology. 
"The field of nanotechnology took off about 20 years ago." says principal investigator Prof. Mark Schvartzman. "Nowadays, the field offers unique tools that serve scientists from many different fields. These tools allow us to create, view and control objects just 10 nanometers or less in size."
Co-author Prof. Angel Porgador, dean of the Faculty of Health Sciences at BGU explains how this innovative approach is at the forefront of cancer research.
"We managed to understand how the size and physical arrangement of the receptors on the cell affect how the white blood cells 'talk to' the other cells in the body," Porgador said. "Today, cell activities within the body can be directed to fight cancer by genetically engineering receptors.
"But there is a need to develop other methods that are effective against different types of cancer," he added.
He goes on to explain that to develop other methods requires an understanding of the immune system which can be achieved through nanotechnology tools. 
Lymphocytes, a type of white blood cell, are the gatekeepers of our immune system. Lymphocytes glide through the blood in the body and know how to differentiate between healthy cells and sick cells, which could turn cancerous. If the cell is identified as sick – infected by a virus or cancerous – "the patrol" breaks them up and destroys them. If the cell signals that it is healthy, the white blood cells continue as usual.
To differentiate sick cells from healthy cells, the white blood cells are equipped with receptors – molecules which know how to connect to other molecules on the suspicious cells (ligands).  Discovery of the immune attack suppressors has led in recent years to the immunotherapy approach to tackling cancer, which helps the body identify and attack cancer cells. This approach blocks and neutralizes the immune checkpoints and enables the lymphocytes to attack the cancer cells masquerading as healthy cells.
From left to right, Post-doc student Dr. Guillaume Le Saux, doctoral student Esti Toledo, Prof. Mark Schvartzman and Prof. Angel Porgador (Credit: Dani Machlis/BGU)From left to right, Post-doc student Dr. Guillaume Le Saux, doctoral student Esti Toledo, Prof. Mark Schvartzman and Prof. Angel Porgador (Credit: Dani Machlis/BGU)
Despite the vast amount of research in the field, there are still several open questions concerning the activities of these immune checkpoint inhibitors, a breakthrough study by BGU scientists has shed light on some of these questions. 
Using nanolithography, Prof. Schvartzman, a member of the Department of Materials Engineering and the Ilse Katz Institute for Nanoscale Science & Technology at BGU, developed the unique chip with metal etchings just 10 nanometers in size. The researchers then glued both types of ligands to the chip. The spacing of the ligands was varied in a controlled manner and to ensure that only one molecule attached to each receptor.
The team was able to confirm that lymphocyte cells interacted with the chip as if it were a cancerous cell and attempted to destroy it. They discovered that the distance between receptors had a dramatic effect on the lymphocytes' response: the farther away the receptors for attack and suppression, the greater the suppression. This contradicts the prevailing understanding of the scientific community, that proximity is required to suppress an attack. According to the researchers, the cell membrane has limited flexibility and therefore when the receptors are in proximity, the lymphocyte cannot attach to both receptors.
The research was carried out by doctoral student Esti Toledo and post-doc student Dr. Guillaume Le Saux with the assistance of research groups from Germany and France and was funded by  the Israel Science Foundation (Grant nos. 1401/15 and 2058/18), the Ministry of Science and Technology, and the Israel Cancer Association.


Tags cancer nanotechnology research Ben Gurion University research
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

We must recognize Netanyahu's achievements despite his flaws - opinion

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Amotz Asa-El

Israel's new coalition needs to take action to save the union - comment

 By AMOTZ ASA-EL

My Word: Preventing the polarization process

 By LIAT COLLINS
David Weinberg

Ten Commandments for the Bennett-Lapid government - opinion

 By DAVID M. WEINBERG
Adam Milstein

Fight antisemitism: 'Never again' must be backed by actions - opinion

 By ADAM MILSTEIN
Most Read
1

Is Egypt planning to retake control of the Gaza Strip?

Building equipment, sent by Egypt for Palestinians, arrive in the southern Gaza Strip June 4, 2021
2

HIV patient had COVID for over 7 months, infection mutated over 30 times

A man walks past a poster covering the side of a building ahead of a 21 day lockdown aimed at limiting the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Cape Town, South Africa, March 26, 2020.
3

Individual tourists to be allowed into Israel starting July 1

First birthright group lands in Ben-Gurion Airport after year-long pause.
4

Netanyahu offered to resign, let Benny Gantz serve as PM - report

Alternate Prime Minister and Minister of Defense Benny Gantz and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu seen during a vote at the Knesset, the Israeli parliament in Jerusalem on August 24, 2020.
5

Netanyahu amid incitement concerns: Don't be afraid to stick it to them

PRIME MINISTER Benjamin Netanyahu – his people skills are not normal.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by