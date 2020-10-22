The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
New study of Ebola may hold answers for long-term COVID-19 immunity

The study, carried out in a joint effort by British and Guinean scientists, is the world's largest and most comprehensive study to date to examine survivors of the Ebola virus.

By TOBIAS SIEGAL  
OCTOBER 22, 2020 04:02
Nano-vaccine mechanism of action: following injection, the nano-vaccine internalizes into immune cells leading to activation of T cells to recognize and attack melanoma. (photo credit: PROF. SATCHI-FAINARO)
Nano-vaccine mechanism of action: following injection, the nano-vaccine internalizes into immune cells leading to activation of T cells to recognize and attack melanoma.
(photo credit: PROF. SATCHI-FAINARO)
Survivors of Ebola may hold the key to better understanding the body's immune response to COVID-19, according to a recent study conducted on Ebola survivors in Guinea. 
The study, carried out in a joint effort by British and Guinean scientists, is the world's largest and most comprehensive study to date to examine survivors of the Ebola virus, according to The Guardian.
It focused on survivors from the devastating west African Ebola outbreak between 2013 and 2016 that "caused international alarm due to its rapid and extensive spread," and included taking blood samples over three years from 117 survivors, 66 contacts and 23 negative control subjects, the study's findings stated. 
The study found that while some Ebola survivors showed no antibodies three months after being infected, their immune system did show the capacity to produce backup T cells and fight a possible reinfection.
T cells are a type of white blood cells that play an important role in controlling and shaping the immune response by providing a variety of immune-related functions. 
“Just because antibodies cannot be detected, does not necessarily mean that someone has not acquired immunity from their infection,” the report’s lead author, Miles Carroll, told The Guardian
Currently, research surrounding COVID-19 has mostly focused on antibodies, with governments and private companies around the globe rushing to develop antibody cocktails against the virus.   
However, several experts have warned that antibodies for the virus may only last two weeks, raising concerns that immunity may not last for long and that those who have recovered could be at risk of reinfection.
The new study conducted on Ebola patients may provide some unexpected insights into more efficient ways of developing immunity to COVID-19 through the use of T cells.
“This finding provides compelling evidence for long-term protection against reinfection with Ebola virus,” the study concluded. 


Tags ebola virus scientific study Coronavirus immunity COVID-19 Antibodies
