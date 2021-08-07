New study shows how amyloid plaques cause Alzheimer's Disease

Amyloid plaques are the hallmark of Alzheimer's Disease and other neurodegenerative diseases, however it is still not clear if and how such plaques contribute to the progression of these diseases.

The study's findings were published in the peer-reviewed Chem Catalysis, a Cell Press journal.

The study offers an explanation on how the plaques damage the brain by breaking up important neurotransmitters.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("656089") != -1){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}else if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("/israel-news/") != -1){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}

The research was led by Prof. Raz Jelinek and PhD student Elad Arad, in collaboration with Prof. Hanna Rapaport and Avigail Baruch Leshem.

They discovered catalytic activity caused by the beta-amyloid fibrils. This is the first study to find this link.

"Our findings open intriguing new avenues of research into the molecular factors in neurodegenerative diseases that could bring us closer to therapeutic treatments," says Prof. Jelinek.

Amyloid plaques, aggregates of misfolded proteins that form in the spaces between nerve cells and make up the beta-amyloid protein, can speed up neurotransmitter degradation, according to a new study conducted at the Ben-Gurion University of the Negev.