Researchers of the Technion-Israel Institute of Technology and their Russian counterparts have developed a new system that is able to accurately detect heart problems, based on routine electrocardiography (ECG) exams. In addition, they have also built a database providing an “automated diagnosis of a combination of eight common types of heart disease,” quickly and with unprecedented accuracy.An ECG is a mobile device that can be used to monitor and provide a printout of a person's heart rhythms. Medics and doctors are able to “read” the print out and, based on that information, can tell if the heart is suffering from some sort of disease. Currently, a cardiologist can interpret different information based on the printouts. In effect, two doctors can give two different diagnoses based on the same printout. However, this new accurate technology can cut down on the confusion and give a more definite result which will lead to a more accurate diagnosis and treatment. This new technology will also lead the way in early detection of heart disease, including relying on photographs from a person's smartphone.The Technion researchers developed an open-source database so that doctors and other users can enjoy the benefit of this new technology. This project received support from the Russian Ministry of Science and Technology, Russian Foundation for Basic Research (RFBR) and the Yad Hanadiv Foundation.
