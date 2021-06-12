The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Novavax says COVID vaccine has immune response against Beta virus variant

The vaccine, NVX-CoV2373, is being tested in multiple trials but has yet to be authorized for use in any country

By REUTERS  
JUNE 12, 2021 00:48
A woman holds a small bottle labeled with a "Coronavirus COVID-19 Vaccine" sticker and a medical syringe in front of displayed Novavax logo in this illustration taken, October 30, 2020. (photo credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC)
Novavax Inc said on Friday its experimental COVID-19 vaccine showed immune response and protection against the highly contagious coronavirus variant originally identified in South Africa in a clinical trial.
Novavax also said studies in mice and baboons found that a different vaccine specifically targeting the South African variant now known as Beta produced immune response and protection, and that it expected to conduct further clinical testing of the Beta-focused vaccine in the fall.
The company said testing of blood serum of thirty participants of a mid-stage trial who had received both doses of NVX-CoV2373 revealed robust antibody responses to the original version of the coronavirus as well as against the Alpha variant first found in the UK and the Beta variant.
However, the response against the Beta variant was slightly less, Novavax said.
The European Medicines Agency started a rolling review of the Novavax shot in February. Data from its pivotal US and Mexico trial is expected to be released in the current quarter.
The company said the new data is available on the online preprint server bioRxiv and has been submitted for peer review.


