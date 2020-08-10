The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
On the road to compromise? Doctors, Finance Ministry strike early deal

The association and the Finance Ministry agreed Monday that doctors who contract coronavirus on the job or are forced into isolation from coming into contact with a sick patient.

By MAAYAN JAFFE-HOFFMAN  
AUGUST 10, 2020 14:10
Less than one day after 28,000 doctor-members of the Israel Medical Association threatened to strike over a labor dispute, a solution to the crisis appears to be emerging.
The association and the Finance Ministry agreed Monday that doctors who contract coronavirus on the job or are forced into isolation from coming into contact with a sick patient, will continue to receive pay while they are in isolation. Moreover, they will not be forced to use their sick days during that time. 
“The doctors and medical staff are at the forefront of the war against coronavirus,” said Finance Minister Israel Katz in a statement. “It is our duty to take care of them and provide them with the conditions necessary to carry out their mission and enable them to do life-saving work.”
Health Minister Yuli Edelstein addressed the dispute during his talk at the Coronavirus Crisis Local Leadership Conference on Monday, calling the doctors’ demands “justified.”
He said, “I would like to remind everyone that the people who are leading the struggle against the coronavirus are the doctors, nurses and medical staff.”
Last month, the country’s nurses went on strike until the Health and Finance ministries agreed to provide the health system with the manpower it was requesting - some 2,000 new nurses, 400 doctors and 700 administrative assistants and support staff. 


