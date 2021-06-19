The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Health & Science

Panaxia becomes first in Europe to be approved to export cannabis solution

Inhalation of medical cannabis through a vaporizer is often regarded as a healthier form of consumption when compared to smoking, due to the reduced damage caused to the mouth, throat and lungs.

By IDAN ZONSHINE  
JUNE 19, 2021 06:14
A woman exhales after vaping in Times Square, during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in New York City, U.S., March 31, 2020 (photo credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID)
A woman exhales after vaping in Times Square, during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in New York City, U.S., March 31, 2020
(photo credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID)
Israeli medical cannabis giant Panaxia announced in a press release on Wednesday that they have become the first company to receive regulatory approval to market a an inhalable cannabis solution in Europe - Germany, more specifically - along with their strategic partner, the German pharmaceutical company Neuraxpharm. 
According to an analysis of market trends in 2018-2019, inhalable cannabis solutions for vaporizers represent the most common medical cannabis product in the US, representing over 50% of the market.
Furthermore, inhalation of medical cannabis through a vaporizer is often regarded as a healthier form of consumption when compared to smoking, due to the reduced damage caused to the mouth, throat and lungs.
The approval allows Neuraxpharm to import Panaxia's products, distribute them to pharmacies, and market them to physicians authorized to issue prescriptions for medical cannabis products to patients for a wide range of medical indications, such as chronic pain, spasticity, anorexia, depression and more. 
In addition, as part of the strategic collaboration with Neuraxpharm, applications will later be submitted for the registration and marketing of other advanced products developed by Panaxia, including cannabis capsules.
Panaxia is the only company in Israel with an EU-GMP approval from the European Health Authority, which allows the export of all types of medical cannabis products to most European countries.
They have so far used their special approval status to set up export agreements in Germany, France, Cyprus and Australia - leading the company to grow larger in a time when many other companies have struggled.
The company says that at the moment, that the Israeli Health Ministry still does not allow cannabis products to be exported from Israel for inhalation. Therefore, as long as this position does not change in the coming months, the company will have to manufacture the products outside of Israel and export them to Germany from another country. 
The company is currently exploring options for exporting the products through the controlling owner's plant in Malta, or alternatively from other countries, in order to prepare for the launch and first sales in Germany of these products during the second half of 2021, in parallel with applying for an export permit from the Health Ministry.
Dr. Dadi Segal, Founder and CEO of Panaxia, said in a statement that "We are excited to be the first and only company in Europe to receive a marketing permit for inhaled medical cannabis extracts." 
"This is an unprecedented commercial and regulatory achievement, and a significant line for patients in Germany, who will, for the first time, be able to consume a clean product without harmful by-products and combustion products associated with smoking medical cannabis flowers, especially when combined with tobacco," he said.
"We look forward to making our quality inhalable extracts accessible to patients in other European countries as well and are working to register them in the appropriate regulatory pathways," Segal said.


Tags germany medical marijuana israel Cannabis vaping Panaxia Medical cannabis
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Israel must tread carefully to not provoke critics - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Netanyahu's transition to Bennett is an insult to Israel - opinion

 By YAAKOV KATZ

My Word: The Opposition and contrary forces

 By LIAT COLLINS
Ruthie Blum

It’s Israel’s political system, stupid - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM
Salem Alketbi

Iranian election: Changing faces, not politics - opinion

 By SALEM ALKETBI
Most Read
1

Individual tourists to be allowed into Israel starting July 1

First birthright group lands in Ben-Gurion Airport after year-long pause.
2

Netanyahu offered to resign, let Benny Gantz serve as PM - report

Alternate Prime Minister and Minister of Defense Benny Gantz and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu seen during a vote at the Knesset, the Israeli parliament in Jerusalem on August 24, 2020.
3

Israel's newest prime minister, Naftali Bennett, begins premiership

Incoming Prime Minister Naftali Bennett addresses the Knesset plenum ahead of swearing in of new government.
4

Is Egypt planning to retake control of the Gaza Strip?

Building equipment, sent by Egypt for Palestinians, arrive in the southern Gaza Strip June 4, 2021
5

EU study finds incitement in Palestinian textbooks, kept from public

Palestinian children learn Islamic lessons on summer vacation as COVID-19 restrictions ease in Gaza.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by