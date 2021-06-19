Panaxia becomes first in Europe to be approved to export cannabis solution

Israeli medical cannabis giant Panaxia announced in a press release on Wednesday that they have become the first company to receive regulatory approval to market a an inhalable cannabis solution in Europe - Germany , more specifically - along with their strategic partner, the German pharmaceutical company Neuraxpharm.

According to an analysis of market trends in 2018-2019, inhalable cannabis solutions for vaporizers represent the most common medical cannabis product in the US, representing over 50% of the market.

Furthermore, inhalation of medical cannabis through a vaporizer is often regarded as a healthier form of consumption when compared to smoking, due to the reduced damage caused to the mouth, throat and lungs.

The approval allows Neuraxpharm to import Panaxia's products, distribute them to pharmacies, and market them to physicians authorized to issue prescriptions for medical cannabis products to patients for a wide range of medical indications, such as chronic pain, spasticity, anorexia, depression and more.

In addition, as part of the strategic collaboration with Neuraxpharm, applications will later be submitted for the registration and marketing of other advanced products developed by Panaxia, including cannabis capsules.

Panaxia is the only company in Israel with an EU-GMP approval from the European Health Authority, which allows the export of all types of medical cannabis products to most European countries. They have so far used their special approval status to set up export agreements in Germany, France, Cyprus and Australia - leading the company to grow larger in a time when many other companies have struggled.

The company says that at the moment, that the Israeli Health Ministry still does not allow cannabis products to be exported from Israel for inhalation. Therefore, as long as this position does not change in the coming months, the company will have to manufacture the products outside of Israel and export them to Germany from another country.