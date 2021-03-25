The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Pfizer sells its hametz for Passover

After providing millions of vaccines to Israel, Jewish CEO of Pfizer Dr. Albert Bourla decided it was only fair to participate in the Jewish tradition before Passover.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
MARCH 25, 2021 19:33
Rabbis and experts meeting to discuss the list of kosher for Passover medicine. (photo credit: Courtesy)
Rabbis and experts meeting to discuss the list of kosher for Passover medicine.
(photo credit: Courtesy)
In preparation for Passover, Pfizer sold its hametz, along with 80 pharmaceutical companies to Rabbi Yitzhak Zilberstein, with the help of Israel's largest health organization, Clalit. 
After providing millions of vaccines to Israel, Jewish CEO and Chairman of Pfizer Dr. Albert Bourla decided it was only fair to participate in the Jewish tradition before Passover.  
Clalit Rabbi Menachem Lefkibker, translated the hametz sales contract into English for the executives of the company to understand.
They proceeded to sign the document, selling all hametz in Pfizer's Israeli offices. When the contract reached Zilberstein, he excitedly expressed, "We will be privileged to properly eat from the Passover and the sacrifices."
Lefkibker also compiled a new booklet of kosher for Passover medicines last month, due to extensive changes in treatments used for the coronavirus. 
"Clalit is a leader in all professional parameters, including maintaining kosher and halacha within the health organization. As in the kosher for Passover medicine booklets, we are also in contact with all pharmaceutical companies operating in Israel and we merited to have represented dozens of health organizations worldwide in the sale of their hametz through Rabbi Zilberstein," Lefkibker concluded. 


