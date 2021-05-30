Pfizer vaccine protects cancer patients against COVID-19 - study

Good news for cancer patients: A new, first-of-its-kind study published by Israelis researchers showed that the majority of people actively undergoing cancer treatment can still develop a high enough level of antibodies from taking the Pfizer vaccine to protect them against COVID-19.

The study, carried out by researchers at the Davidoff Cancer Center at The Rabin Medical Center-Beilinson Campus in Petah Tikva between February 22 and March 15, tested 102 patients with cancer who were receiving active treatments and 78 controls – family members who accompanied them for the treatments. Some 92 cancer patients (92%) and all the controls had detectable antibodies after the second Pfizer vaccine shot.

"We found that there is a high level of antibodies that provides complete protection for 90 percent of oncology patients during active treatment against cancer,” Prof. Salomon M. Stemmer, director of the Oncology Research Unit at the center, told The Jerusalem Post. “The majority of cancer patients… developed good levels of antibodies against COVID-19 to feel safe and continue their regular behavior just like the general population. This is great news for the patients.”

He noted, however, that the oncology patients developed lower level antibodies than the control group.

The study was published over the weekend in the JAMA Oncology peer-reviewed journal.

The average age of the cancer patients was 66. They had a variety of cancers, including breast, lung, colon and brain.

The study comes amid worldwide concerns that these patients might not have been able to develop enough protection against the virus by taking the vaccine and against the backdrop of an understanding that patients with cancer are at higher risk of developing severe cases of the virus.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("656089") != -1){console.log("hedva connatix");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}

The paper cites a study performed early in the pandemic in Italy that showed that hospitalization was higher among patients with cancer (56.6% compared to 34.4%) and so was the death rate (14.7% compared to 4.5%).

The study shows that “vaccination of these patients should be seriously considered,” the JAMA article said.

It added that further research would be required to determine the “magnitude and duration of protection the vaccine provides to patients with cancer” and recommended that in the meantime patients with cancer should continue with precautionary measures, such as wearing masks and social distancing.