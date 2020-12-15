Pfizer's coronavirus vaccine: Everything you need to know

As the first shipment of Pfizer coronavirus vaccines already landed, the vaccination campaign against the coronavirus is expected to begin very soon in Israel. The first to be vaccinated in Israel will be the healthcare workers and people who are at the highest risk of suffering from the complications of the disease. However, even if this vaccine arouses already a lot of interest, it also raises quite a few concerns regarding its safety, its application, and its consequences on our lives as it is the first ever vaccine against coronavirus to be marketed in the West. We are here to explain everything that is important to know and to answer the burning questions about it. Will we be able to go back to a normal world? What kind of vaccine is it? cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); }); if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("647856") != -1) {console.log("hedva connatix");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";} How effective is it? What side effects can it cause? Is it dangerous? And how was it developed so fast? Dr. Batsheva Gottesman, a senior physician at the Meir Medical Center's Infectious Diseases department, operated by the Clalit Group, is here to answer them. She also serves as a consultant to the Clalit Community in the field of infectious diseases and the use of antibiotics.

What kind of vaccine is being developed against corona? There are several technologies for creating vaccines and each method has advantages and disadvantages. Pfizer's coronavirus vaccine does not belong to the classic categories of "live" or "kill" vaccine but to the `RNA messenger` (mRNA) technology. This technology has been known in medicine for about a decade and is applied not only in the vaccine developed by Pfizer, but also to the one developed by Moderna.



How does Pfizer's vaccine work?

The spikes that characterize the coronavirus and give it the shape of a crown play an important role in the penetration of the coronavirus into human cells. The vaccine introduces into the body only the spike protein found on the surface of the coronavirus, without exposing the vaccinated person to the whole virus. Once the immune system attacks the spikes it actually neutralizes the virus. These operating instructions are carried by the mRNA. Once the mRNA completes its mission it is destroyed and does not remain in the body. This method has a significant advantage - it does not use a `live` virus, so there is no risk that following the vaccine, the virus will begin to spread in the body of the vaccinated person. What is special about the vaccine technology developed by Pfizer and Moderna is that the spike protein is produced by the vaccinator himself. The vaccine contains the "operating instructions" for the body to make this protein of the virus, and only it.These operating instructions are carried by the mRNA. Once the mRNA completes its mission it is destroyed and does not remain in the body. This method has a significant advantage - it does not use a `live` virus, so there is no risk that following the vaccine, the virus will begin to spread in the body of the vaccinated person.

Is Pfizer's vaccine effective? Pfizer's coronavirus vaccine has been tested in several countries and in several stages, as is customary in any vaccine development process. In the first phase, the vaccine was tested on monkeys, and it turned out to be effective. The vaccine was later tested in humans, and it became clear that the response was a significant production of antibodies to the coronavirus. In the last stage, it is tested that the vaccine effectively prevents disease in the general population and not only among relatively few experimenters. At this stage, more than 40,000 volunteers were vaccinated who were divided into two groups: one group received the real vaccine, while the other group received a placebo vaccine - a sham vaccine that does not contain the active ingredient. At the end of the third trial phase, Pfizer announced that the vaccine efficacy it had developed was 95%. For comparison: the effectiveness of the flu vaccine ranges from 50% to 70%, varying from one year to the other.

Is the vaccine effective even when it comes to older vaccinators and those who suffer from various background diseases?

Yes. The study included both adults and those suffering from background diseases. These are people who are at increased risk of suffering from a serious illness following infection with corona. These are the people who are most important in preventing their infection with the corona, and for whom the vaccine has also shown high efficacy.

What are the side effects of the vaccine? Is the vaccine safe?





Monitoring of side effects is a key part of any development of a new vaccine, and they are ranked in 3 degrees of severity: mild, moderate and severe. This monitoring is the responsibility of an independent external company and not the manufacturing company to ensure accurate data without bias.