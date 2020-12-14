Medical professionals protest long working hours, forcibly removed

Medical professionals gathered near the home of Health Minister Yuli Edelstein to protest their work conditions, as a decision to lighten the conditions expires on Wednesday. Many were forcibly removed by police and a few were arrested. "We will not return to the conditions of slaves," they chanted. The Labor, Social Affairs and Social Services Ministry, led by Likud MK Itzik Shmuli approved a decision to change the work conditions of medical students and interns, chief among them not allowing a 26-hour-straight shift. That decision is set to lapse on Wednesday, meaning the long shifts could be reinstated if the ministry doesn't take action. protested in Tel Aviv, demanding shorter shifts. The Jerusalem Post reported at the time that the protests were "spurred by recent incidents" in which medical professionals dealt with the mental health challenges that come with working such long hours. In February, a doctor at Soroka-University Medical Center, Beersheba committed suicide, the fourth such dead in the preceding year and a half. Additional changes demanded include getting paid by the hour for hours worked overtime, Walla explained. Recently, in a June protest, Dr. Ray Biton, chairman of the Residents Organization, said "We're doing much more than six rotations in a month and none of us succeeds in getting two hours of sleep during our rotations."Half a year of discussions is too much, 30 people is too much. This is not how you make decisions," he told The Jerusalem Post at the time.This is not the first time the issue has been brought up in protest. In May, some 2,500 interns