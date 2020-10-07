Reopening schools not linked to second coronavirus waves, study finds

A new study has found that there is no clear connection between the reopening of schools and coronavirus outbreaks and most countries in a second coronavirus wave have reopened schools.The study conducted by Insights for Education analyzed data from 191 countries over a seven-month period. Most schools in the Middle East were at least partially closed as of October 1, while they were at least partially open in most other regions.Within about three weeks of the WHO's announcement of the COVID-19 pandemic on March 11, 96% of the 191 countries which were part of the study had closed their schools at least partially. Six months later, 125 countries have at least partially reopened their schools, even though many of these countries have higher case levels than when they first closed schools.Nearly half of the world's 1.6 billion primary and secondary students will not return to school in 2020, according to estimates by Insights for Education, with the vast majority of students who will not return coming from lower-income countries.The study found that there is no consistent pattern between the opening of schools and infections levels, as the reality is more complex and depends on a number of factors.While some countries cases dropped after schools closed, other countries cases rose. Insights for Education stressed that no connections to school openings could be clearly drawn. cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });Some 52 countries experienced an increase in cases after schools closed, with six countries, including Spain, Israel, Bahrain, France, Trinidad and Tobago, Bosnia and Herzegovina, showing significant increases.Only 9% of countries experiencing their second wave of coronavirus are keeping schools open, according to the study. Only four countries, Costa Rica, Iran, Jordan and Lebanon have fully closed their schools. Most schools in Israel closed after reopening in September after coronavirus cases skyrocketed.The study also found that countries that have fully reopened are unlikely to reclose.