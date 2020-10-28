The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Health & Science

COVID-19 gargle and rinse test could provide alternative to nasal swab

By comparison, the oral rinse samples detected the virus in about 20% more patients than the nasopharyngeal ones.

By SARAH CHEMLA  
OCTOBER 28, 2020 14:46
A health worker, wearing a protective suit and a face mask, administers a nasal swab to a patient in a temporary testing site for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at the Zenith Arena in Lille, France, October 26, 2020 (photo credit: REUTERS/PASCAL ROSSIGNOL)
A health worker, wearing a protective suit and a face mask, administers a nasal swab to a patient in a temporary testing site for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at the Zenith Arena in Lille, France, October 26, 2020
(photo credit: REUTERS/PASCAL ROSSIGNOL)
Swish, Gargle, Repeat.
A researcher from the University of Arizona tried to create a new way of testing the presence of COVID-19, relying only on a simple saltwater rinse and gargle for students and employees of the university who are dreading the swab up the nose.
On the campus, two types of tests are usually offered to students and employees so far to detect the presence of COVID-19: the quick-turnaround antigen tests and the polymerase chain reaction test, but both require the nasal swab.
Michael Worobey, head of the Department of Ecology and Evolutionary Biology who specializes in the evolution of viruses, began using the mouth rinse test in limited campus populations after reading a paper on the test published by researchers in British Columbia on medRxiv, a preprint server for health sciences research.
"It's vastly more tolerable than the nasopharyngeal swab, and people can do it all by themselves and even keep their mask on almost the whole time," said Worobey.
He even demonstrated the procedure himself. After opening a crayon-sized, pink plastic vial containing a liquid, "you pull your mask down, and you just squirt a bit of sterile saltwater into your mouth," he explained.
Then, the liquid needs to be swished around in the mouth for five seconds, then the head needs to be tilted back for the 10 seconds of gargling. After a total of three cycles of swishing and gargling, the liquid should be spit into the sample cup and finally the lid must be screwed back.
"And that's it," he says. "You're done."
"Our system allows the participants to painlessly collect [the] virus from the back of their throat in a way that, so far, seems superior in terms of its ability to detect the virus," Worobey said.
When Worobey tested the very first person on the University campus, using both the nasal swab and the saline gargle samples, the virus was detectable only in the gargle sample. 
According to the study, out of more than 100 people screened, he now has paired nasopharyngeal and saline gargle samples from 30 coronavirus-positive patients and discovered that, by comparison, the oral rinse samples detected the virus in about 20% more patients than the nasopharyngeal ones.
"This shows that the salt rinse and gargle test can be more sensitive and catch an infection you'd miss with the nasopharyngeal test," he said. "It also suggests that it's doing a good job of detecting [the] virus in people who have or recently had the virus."
If success with the test continues, it could have the potential to transform how testing is done.
"COVID-19 remains a significant public health threat, and testing has been a critical part of the University of Arizona's test, trace and treat strategy to keep our students and employees as safe as possible," said UArizona President Robert C. Robbins. "If this test proves to be as promising as early results indicate, it could eventually allow us to ramp up our already robust testing efforts in a really innovative way that allows us to administer high-quality and highly tolerable tests to large numbers of people."
"That is an application where I could really see huge benefit to a safe, inexpensive – but most importantly less invasive – sampling modality like this," Worobey concluded.


Tags United States university test Coronavirus COVID-19
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Confront Erdogan By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gil Troy Judge leaders by the enemies they make – and refuse to make By GIL TROY
Emily Schrader Anti-Israel harassment is antisemitism, too By EMILY SCHRADER
Rabbi Eric Yoffie Progressive Judaism won’t surrender to the ultra-Orthodox in WZO - opinion By ERIC YOFFIE
Amotz Asa-El How will history view Trumps's deployment of the 'lie'? By AMOTZ ASA-EL

Most Read

1 Mossad brought Chinese coronavirus vaccine to Israel
Mossad Director Yossi Cohen
2 Yair Netanyahu: The rise of the son
Yair Netanyahu makes a stormy appearance at Tel Aviv Magistrate's Court, December 2018.
3 Moderna's chief medical officer explains why their vaccine is better
Tal Zaks
4 75% of US Jews voting for Biden in US presidential election
Democratic presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden appears by video feed at start of the all virtual 2020 Democratic Convention hosted from Milwaukee, Wisconsin, August 17, 2020
5 Gal Gadot replaces Elizabeth Taylor as Cleopatra in clip
Gal Gadot replacing Elizabeth Taylor as Cleopatra

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
US Election 2020
Iran News
World News
Coronavirus
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by