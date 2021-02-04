The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Health & Science

Self-motivation: The endless road of learning

As an adult, no one is going to ask you if you’ve done your homework.

By DVORA WAYSMAN  
FEBRUARY 4, 2021 15:41
I COULD not teach them the gifts already intrinsic to them – a sense of wonder, a fantasy world only they could inhabit. (photo credit: PIXY.ORG)
I COULD not teach them the gifts already intrinsic to them – a sense of wonder, a fantasy world only they could inhabit.
(photo credit: PIXY.ORG)
Maybe the only compensation in this terrible pandemic is that many of us have unusual amounts of time on our hands. What better way to utilize it than to decide on studying something we’ve always been interested in, but never had the time for until now?
The road to learning is endless. Children begin to learn as soon as they are born. They learn from their mother’s songs and the games she plays, the feel of splashing in the bath and the taste of the food they eat. Every day their understanding of language expands, as does their knowledge of the world in which they live and act.
This process continues throughout the kindergarten years, primary school and high school. The lessons we learn are like building blocks, taking us on to higher and higher elevations.
But it is a mistake to think that the learning process ends after childhood. Even when you graduate from school or university, you have not reached the end of the road. A natural love of learning is our greatest possession, one that can go on enriching our lives even into old age.
Learning as adults is a particularly rich experience. Children might go to school reluctantly. It is compulsory, and often they would much rather be out kicking a ball or sprawled in front of television watching cartoons. On the other hand, when an adult decides to take up a new area of learning, or to deepen and advance previous knowledge, it is a voluntary act done from self-motivation, without any coercion whatsoever. 
You can study anything. There are hundreds of professions for which one can re-train; there is religious learning, or the academic study of history, science or language. Even hobbies such as gardening, painting, music and drama can be made more pleasurable as you acquire more in-depth knowledge. The list goes on forever.
Until a few years ago, I had taught creative writing to adults for 40 years, and for me, teaching has always been learning twice over. I hope that my students gained knowledge from me, but in turn I always felt that I learned even more from them. Every student, young or old, male or female, brought with them a fresh perspective and past experiences that were totally new to me.
I COULD TEACH them about the craft of writing and some professional shortcuts to publication, however, I could not teach them the gifts already intrinsic to them – a sense of wonder, and a fantasy world that only they could inhabit, created by their unique imagination. I may have told them how to express it, but the creative process belonged to them. I never ceased to be amazed and delighted at the rich tapestry of words and ideas that sprang forth from a mere suggestion. The creative process is limitless and miraculous. It cannot really be taught but I found it in each student who was really motivated and dreamed of becoming a writer.
Motivation is probably the strongest element needed for success in adult education. Children have to be in school during certain hours. Adults have to find the time to pursue learning in lives that are often already crowded with partners, children, homes, jobs and the innumerable demands society makes on them.
So the next most important element is self-discipline. As an adult, no one is going to ask you if you’ve done your homework. It is up to you to impose the restraints necessary for progress – setting aside the time to do assignments, attending lectures, today even on Zoom, reading, doing research – whatever it takes. I knew I had a potentially successful student when writing was not a chore, but a compulsion; when self-expression provided deep emotional fulfillment. You can always find the time no matter how busy you are, even if it involves getting up earlier or retiring later.
After motivation and self-discipline comes enthusiasm. Choose to study only subjects you love. If you take up a course just because you think you might make some money from it, you will fail. Study of anything requires hard work, and if there is no real dedication or commitment, it will soon become a tiresome chore.
There have never before been so many opportunities for adult education. When I was young, there were neither college courses nor workshops nor the Internet to help ease my way toward realizing my dream of becoming a writer. And that is the fourth essential ingredient for success: Have a dream and work toward it. 
Everything that has been achieved in the world was once just a dream, and we are taught that dreams do not die if they once bloomed in the soul.
The writer is the author of 14 published books. Her latest novel is Searching for Sarah. dwaysman@gmail.com 


Tags education children Psychology
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Netanyahu's plan to fight Arab sector violence is too little, too late

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Even with 80 seats, the Right will be stuck on 'Yes, Bibi,' 'No, Bibi'

 By YAAKOV KATZ

My Word: Lost in space lasers controversy

 By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert

Michaeli is the opposite of everything Netanyahu represents - opinion

 By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum

Hady Amr and other reasons for glee in Ramallah - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
2

19-year-old hospitalized in ICU days after receiving second Pfizer vaccine

A vial of the Pfizer vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) is seen as medical staff are vaccinated at Sheba Medical Center in Ramat Gan, Israel
3

Israeli scientists say they’ve found ‘Achilles’ heel’ of cancer cells

A tray containing cancer cells sits on an optical microscope in the Nanomedicine Lab at UCL's School of Pharmacy in London May 2, 2013.
4

Just 0.04% of Israelis caught COVID-19 after two shots of Pfizer vaccine

Sheba Medical staff members receive the second round of the COVID-19 vaccine, at the Sheba Medical Center, Tel Hashomer, January 10, 2021
5

How automation will soon impact us all

ROBOTS DANCE in a Boston Dynamics robotics company video posted on December 29.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by