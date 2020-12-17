The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium
Jerusalem Post Health & Science

Shaare Zedek Medical Center prepares for an unprecedented cold season

This winter, people need to take extra care to stay healthy.

By ALAN ROSENBAUM  
DECEMBER 17, 2020 16:44
DR. TAMAR LACHISH, senior physician, Infectious Diseases Unit at Shaare Zedek. (photo credit: SHAARE ZEDEK MEDICAL CENTER)
DR. TAMAR LACHISH, senior physician, Infectious Diseases Unit at Shaare Zedek.
(photo credit: SHAARE ZEDEK MEDICAL CENTER)
Winter in Israel is frequently rainy, damp and chilly, and it brings with it an increase in colds, flu, and other viral diseases. “We see a lot of contagious diseases because everything is less ventilated and windows are closed,” explains Dr. Tamar Lachish, senior physician in the Infectious Diseases Unit at Shaare Zedek Medical Center in Jerusalem.
People spend more time inside their homes due to inclement weather and are likely to breathe the same air as someone who has the flu and contract viral diseases.
“We also see other viral diseases that are more common in the winter, such as parainfluenza and RSV (respiratory syncytial virus), which is a cause of the common cold, and we see many issues involving influenza and secondary complications,” she adds.
Lachish points out that the flu can become a serious illness and sometimes lead to bacterial pneumonia if the immune system has been weakened, even among young people. Additionally, she notes, flu can lead to serious complications in the elderly. “If a person is debilitated and has diabetes and congestive heart failure and then develops a fever, everything is disrupted, and not it’s the influenza that brings them to the hospital.”
This year’s onset of flu season has been complicated by the ongoing battle with the pandemic, which has strained the medical system and has caused thousands of deaths in Israel. This winter, how are the doctors and medical staff at Shaare Zedek coping with these two health issues?
Interestingly, Lachish says, this year, the protective measures employed to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, such as wearing masks, social distancing, and minimizing social gatherings, have greatly reduced the number of flu cases in Israel and other countries.
“For the first time, in December, there have not been any recorded cases of flu in Israel,” she says, and adds that the small number of cases of the flu reported in Israel may also be partly attributable to the higher numbers of people who have taken flu shots this year.
Prof. Yechiel Schlesinger, director of the Wilf Children’s Hospital in Shaare Zedek Medical Center, concurs and says that “Every winter, the pediatrics department is filled with young children and babies who have RSV, a viral respiratory illness, and they need to be need hospitalized and receive oxygen. This should be the peak season, but we have had very few cases this year, and there are far fewer winter cold viruses.”
Lachish cautions that this winter, people need to take extra care to stay healthy.
“It’s mainly about being responsible. If you don’t feel well, stay home. That’s the most important thing that people need to know – even for very mild symptoms. Last winter, if I had a sore throat, I would come to work. But this year, I would stay home and see how it would develop. We don’t have to put people under lockdown, but people should stay home if they are not well,” she says.
Lachish explains that the fact that COVID-19 includes a vast spectrum of symptoms, including weakness, muscle pain, headaches, respiratory difficulties and sore throat, can make diagnosis difficult, especially during the winter flu season. “If someone comes to the emergency room with respiratory complaints, assuming that influenza is present in the country, we will have to check for both COVID and flu,” she says. When it comes to COVID-19, she adds, “The main thing that we have seen in the past year is that there are a lot of surprises, and we are learning as we are going along. We have learned a lot, but there is much more to learn.”
From his perspective as head of the Wilf Children’s Hospital, Schlesinger explains that while adult corona patients frequently present a range of symptoms, including significant health issues affecting the cardiac and pulmonary systems, children diagnosed with COVID-19 rarely initially present serious symptoms.
“In children, it is a completely different story. When they have COVID-19, you may not even know it. Either we find by it chance, or they come with a fever, but they don’t look very ill.” Most infected children who are hospitalized, he says, are there for other unrelated health issues. In general, says Schlesinger, children are not hospitalized if they have corona.
However, he adds, children who have had corona with little or no symptoms sometimes return to the hospital with a significant amount of post-corona issues.
“In children, the most important part of corona treatment is actually post-corona,” he says. In some cases, children who have had corona have displayed symptoms of Kawasaki disease, a well-known pediatric illness, which causes inflammation of blood vessels throughout the body. Shaare Zedek has opened a post-corona clinic for children to treat these types of cases. He adds that while corona vaccines may eventually be given to children, the likelihood is that initially, at least, they will be given to adults only.
Shaare Zedek is ready and prepared for the challenges of the season, Lachish says. Hospital workers have received flu vaccinations, and staff members who have a fever or respiratory issues are not allowed to come to work. “We don’t want them to be contagious to patients or other staff,” she says.
“We are ready for the winter and we are prepared for everything,” says Dr. Lachish. “Our lab is ready, we have a sufficient amount of medications, we are very aware, and we are learning all the time. The Israeli health system is ready for the situation. We know that while there have been many unknowns in the past year, we have found the answers for most of the surprises. We are very attuned to what is happening around the world. We have a good health system, and we never stop learning.”
How can we stay well this winter? “Take care of yourselves, eat normally, sleep normally, exercise – try to stay healthy in all the regular ways,” says Lachish.
“Children should stay warm, wear warm clothing, take the flu vaccine, be logical and rational, and avoid panic. As a general rule, parents should try to avoid going to the doctor for every small thing.
Keep them home, give them Tylenol, and see what happens, adds Schlesinger, also giving one more bit of advice: “And of course, take chicken soup. It’s the best!”

This article was written in cooperation with Shaare Zedek Medical Center.



Tags health flu shaare zedek medical center
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Israel should not agree to 'outrageous' Hamas prisoner swap By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef Sa'ar: A new player, not necessarily a big bang on the political scene By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Jeff Barak Netanyahu's showmanship made COVID-19 vaccine arrival about him - opinion By JEFF BARAK
Rafael Medoff Remembering the rabbi of Buchenwald By RAFAEL MEDOFF
Amotz Asa-El Was the Arab Spring a revolution? By AMOTZ ASA-EL

Most Read

1 Former Israeli space security chief says aliens exist, humanity not ready
NGC 4866, a lenticular galaxy, is shown in this NASA handout provided on July 19, 2013. Situated about 80 million light-years from earth, this image was captured by the Advanced Camera for Surveys, an instrument on the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope
2 Could mRNA COVID-19 vaccines be dangerous in the long-term?
Coronavirus vaccine under development (illustrative)
3 Cats recover from COVID-19 very quickly, scientists want to find out why
Cats can recover from COVID-19 faster than humans. What is their secret?
4 First Pfizer coronavirus vaccines expected to land on Wednesday
A refrigerated truck leaves the Pfizer plant in Puurs, Belgium December 3, 2020.
5 Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus
Sonovia mask

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
Kabbalah
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by