The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Health & Science

Sharks off the coast of Israel travel regularly between Hadera and Ashdod

The sharks, which are tracked using satellite tagging and acoustic telemetry, are an interesting sight in the area, considering the desert conditions of the water.

By OMRI RON  
AUGUST 17, 2020 20:45
Dusky Shark swiming in the sea (photo credit: HAGAI NETIV/MORRIS KHAN STATION FOR SEA EXPLORATION IN HAIFA UNIVERSITY)
Dusky Shark swiming in the sea
(photo credit: HAGAI NETIV/MORRIS KHAN STATION FOR SEA EXPLORATION IN HAIFA UNIVERSITY)
New research from the University of Haifa has revealed that Israel’s sharks travel about 50 kilometers (30 miles) between human-altered habitats along the shores of Hadera and Ashdod from season to season, in a single-day commute.
Scientists at University of Haifa’s Morris Kahn Marine Research Station have tagged a total of 62 sandbar and dusky sharks and taken fin-clip, muscle and blood samples to understand their biology. They also followed their movement using satellite tagging and acoustic telemetry, and found that the sharks appear to remain in Hadera from December to June.
Previously, it was believed that the sharks migrated away from the area in March, leading researchers to suggest that the sharks' route may have changed over the years due to human influence to the environment.
“This doesn’t happen anywhere else,” Eyal Bigal, Manager of the station’s Apex Predator Laboratory, led by Dr Aviad Scheinin said. “There’s something about this water off Israel’s coast that attracts apex predators that are, in the case of sharks, already endangered in the Mediterranean Sea. Here, we see large numbers of sharks in human-altered habitats like power stations, gas platforms, and fish cages. They’re not anywhere in the open sea,”
“For some of the sharks that we tagged in Hadera, on the same day they leave that city they go to the other hot spot in Ashdod, even if it’s quite far away," Bigal said. "A few of our sharks disappeared from Hadera and on the same day they showed up at the fish cages in Ashdod, just a few hours later. Then they stayed there for a few months and moved back to Hadera, so they hopped between hot spots. And the same sharks are coming back every year,”
“They might be diverted from their natural routes where they’re supposed to be swimming and reproducing and playing their role as apex predators,” he said. “Instead, they linger at these hot spots. It might function as what we call an ‘ecological trap.’ It’s good for them at the individual level; they’re comfortable and it’s nice for them temperature-wise. But at the population level, they might be diverted from functioning as apex predators and maintaining their role in the environment,”
Bigal also noted that outside of the sandbar and dusky sharks that are being tracked along Israel's shores, researchers are seeing fewer sharks in the greater region this year, including blue sharks, mako sharks, and thresher sharks. It is unclear if and how this development is related to COVID-19 causing the waters of the Mediterranean to be less in human use during this time.



Tags environment science Sharks
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Netanyahu's secretive style of governance is an insult to his ministers By JPOST EDITORIAL
Ronald Lauder Mabrouk and mazel tov to all Muslims and Jews in this new era of peace By RONALD S. LAUDER
Susan Hattis Rolef Netanyahu’s perception of democracy is full of factual mistakes – opinion By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Eytan Gilboa The Israel-UAE Agreement: A Message to Iran, the Palestinians and Biden By EYTAN GILBOA
Amotz Asa-El Remembering Rabbi Adin Steinsaltz, intellectual wonder and Jewish landmark By AMOTZ ASA-EL

Most Read

1 Israel, UAE reach historic peace deal: ‘We can make a wonderful future’
L-R: Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed, US President Donald Trump, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu
2 Were suspicious tunnels near Beirut Port discovered after blast?
A member of the army is seen at the site of Tuesday's blast in Beirut's port area, Lebanon August 8, 2020.
3 Jewish community vocal over Kamala Harris's Jewish husband
Kamala Harris and her husband Douglas Emhoff
4 What do Jewish voters need to know about Kamala Harris?
U.S. Senator Kamala Harris launches her campaign for President of the United States
5 The Israel-UAE agreement, winners and losers edition
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu gives a press statement at the PM's office in Jerusalem, August 13, 2020

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by