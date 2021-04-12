Sheba signs first ‘Sheba BEYOND’ international agreement in UAE

The deal, the first signed under the “Sheba BEYOND” program, was signed Monday in Dubai. The service will be provided by Sheba’s Institute of Endocrinology unit, headed by Dr.Amir Tirosh, using the Datos Health remote patient management application.

In September, Sheba and the United Arab Emirate’s APEX National Investment signed a memorandum of understanding to promote a range of healthcare solutions in the region. The goal of that contract was to build an “ARC” in the region.

Sheba’s ARC, according to its website, aims to transform healthcare through the “development of unique digital health capabilities across the spectrum of care.”

This is a developing story.

Sheba Medical Center, Tel Hashomer has signed a “breakthrough” agreement to provide treatment to diabetics in Dubai, The Jerusalem Post has learned.