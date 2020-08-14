Shmunis School of Biomedicine and Cancer Research inaugurated by TAU

Tel Aviv University (TAU) inaugurated on Wednesday the Shmunis School of Biomedicine and Cancer Research. The new school was generously funded by the Shmunis family, with the hope that it will help strengthen Israel's global leadership in cancer and molecular biomedical research. The donation will enable great advancement in the treatments research for cancer, COVID-19, and many other diseases through multidisciplinary collaborations and novel research approaches.Israel's Minister of Science and Technology, Yizhar Shai, who attended the inauguration of the new School on Wednesday along with TAU's President Ariel Porat, declared that "Tel Aviv University is one of the leading academic institutions in Israel and the inauguration of the Shmunis School of Biomedicine and Cancer Research proves that the university also made an international name for itself." "Connections like that, between the academia and industry’s needs, create an important impact on academic institutions, the students passing through them, and the whole Israeli economy. I congratulate the Shmunis family for the most welcome donation which promotes cancer research. I have no doubt that the research and the developments from this institution will be Israel’s pride and joy,” he added.Researchers at the Shumis School will be able to identify the origins of cancer and other diseases, and to develop new pharmaceuticals, all in order to ameliorate patients' quality of life."I am grateful to the Shmunis family for their important and generous gift," thanked Porat. "The funds will enable researchers at the School to work at the forefront of global science and to develop insights leading to the development of new technologies and drugs in the battle against cancer and other serious diseases."
"My wife Sana and I are very happy that we can take part in supporting frontline research," declared Vlad Shmunis. "Cancer is a disease that has unfortunately touched our family and far too many other families around the world. We hope that our gift to TAU will significantly advance research and treatment of cancer and other serious diseases to improve the lives of people in Israel and around the world.”Furthermore, the new partnership will enable the university to recruit the finest researchers into its faculty, attract the best post-doctoral candidates, award the annual Shmunis Fellowships to exceptional PhD students.
"My wife Sana and I are very happy that we can take part in supporting frontline research," declared Vlad Shmunis. "Cancer is a disease that has unfortunately touched our family and far too many other families around the world. We hope that our gift to TAU will significantly advance research and treatment of cancer and other serious diseases to improve the lives of people in Israel and around the world.”Furthermore, the new partnership will enable the university to recruit the finest researchers into its faculty, attract the best post-doctoral candidates, award the annual Shmunis Fellowships to exceptional PhD students.