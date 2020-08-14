The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Health & Science

Shmunis School of Biomedicine and Cancer Research inaugurated by TAU

The Shmunis family funded the new Shumis School of biomedicine and cancer research inaugurated by Tel Aviv University (TAU) on Wednesday, August 12, 2020.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
AUGUST 14, 2020 10:38
TAU President Prof. Ariel Porat and Israel's Minister of Science and Technology Izhar Shay (photo credit: CHEN GALILI)
TAU President Prof. Ariel Porat and Israel's Minister of Science and Technology Izhar Shay
(photo credit: CHEN GALILI)
Tel Aviv University (TAU) inaugurated on Wednesday the Shmunis School of Biomedicine and Cancer Research. The new school was generously funded by the Shmunis family, with the hope that it will help strengthen Israel's global leadership in cancer and molecular biomedical research.
The Shmunis School of Biomedicine and Cancer Research, Jack Green Building of Biotechnology, Tel Aviv University. (Credit: Tel Aviv University)The Shmunis School of Biomedicine and Cancer Research, Jack Green Building of Biotechnology, Tel Aviv University. (Credit: Tel Aviv University)
The donation will enable great advancement in the treatments research for cancer, COVID-19, and many other diseases through multidisciplinary collaborations and novel research approaches.
Israel's Minister of Science and Technology, Yizhar Shai, who attended the inauguration of the new School on Wednesday along with TAU's President Ariel Porat, declared that "Tel Aviv University is one of the leading academic institutions in Israel and the inauguration of the Shmunis School of Biomedicine and Cancer Research proves that the university also made an international name for itself." 
"Connections like that, between the academia and industry’s needs, create an important impact on academic institutions, the students passing through them, and the whole Israeli economy. I congratulate the Shmunis family for the most welcome donation which promotes cancer research. I have no doubt that the research and the developments from this institution will be Israel’s pride and joy,” he added.
Researchers at the Shumis School will be able to identify the origins of cancer and other diseases, and to develop new pharmaceuticals, all in order to ameliorate patients' quality of life.
"I am grateful to the Shmunis family for their important and generous gift," thanked Porat. "The funds will enable researchers at the School to work at the forefront of global science and to develop insights leading to the development of new technologies and drugs in the battle against cancer and other serious diseases."

Vlad and Sana Shmunis. (Credit: Chen Galili)
"My wife Sana and I are very happy that we can take part in supporting frontline research," declared Vlad Shmunis. "Cancer is a disease that has unfortunately touched our family and far too many other families around the world.  We hope that our gift to TAU will significantly advance research and treatment of cancer and other serious diseases to improve the lives of people in Israel and around the world.”
Furthermore, the new partnership will enable the university to recruit the finest researchers into its faculty, attract the best post-doctoral candidates, award the annual Shmunis Fellowships to exceptional PhD students.


Tags tel aviv university cancer research COVID-19
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Belgium's choice: Join Israel in promoting tolerance or fund anti-Zionism By JPOST EDITORIAL
My Word: Eyes opened from Acre to Gaza By LIAT COLLINS
Yitz Greenberg An appreciation of Rabbi Adin Steinsaltz – opinion By YITZ GREENBERG
Ruthie Blum Biden and Harris are the Trojan Horse of the radical Democrats – opinion By RUTHIE BLUM
Ehud Olmert Ehud Olmert to 'Post': Netanyahu is still up to his tricks By EHUD OLMERT

Most Read

1 Israel, UAE reach historic peace deal: ‘We can make a wonderful future’
L-R: Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed, US President Donald Trump, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu
2 Were suspicious tunnels near Beirut Port discovered after blast?
A member of the army is seen at the site of Tuesday's blast in Beirut's port area, Lebanon August 8, 2020.
3 What do Jewish voters need to know about Kamala Harris?
U.S. Senator Kamala Harris launches her campaign for President of the United States
4 NYT reveals origin of ammonium nitrate that caused Beirut blast - report
The Beirut Port after Tuesday’s explosion that killed at least 157 and wounded more than 5,000
5 Nasrallah threatens to blow up Israel with same chemicals as Beirut blast
Supporters of Lebanon's Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah ride in a vehicle decorated with Hezbollah and Lebanese flags and a picture of him, as part of a convoy in the southern village of Kfar Kila, Lebanon October 25, 2019
Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by