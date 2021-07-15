Social ties inherited among hyenas - study

Spotted hyenas studied in Kenya, July 2021. (Credit: LILY JOHNSON-ULRICH) A study by Dr. Amiyaal Ilany and Dr. Erol Akçay looked at data collected over 27 years on the species found that a process of social inheritance determines how relationships are formed between offspring.

Bar-Ilan University biologist and lead author Ilany described the findings of the study: "We found overwhelming evidence that social connections of offspring are similar to those of the mother… Even after the mother-offspring bond itself weakens dramatically, the offspring still remain connected to their mother's friends."

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); }); if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("656089") != -1){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}else if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("634517") != -1){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}

Spotted hyenas studied in Kenya, July 15, 2021. (Credit: LILY JOHNSON-ULRICH) “Rank is super important,” says Dr. Akçay. “Spotted hyena live in a matriarchal society. Those born to a lower-ranked mother are less likely to survive and to reproduce.” This proves Ilany and Akçay's hypothesis that social inheritance plays an important role in building the social networks of hyenas. The study, using data from about 74,000 interactions documented by Dr. Kay Holekamp, found that the "rank" of a hyenas mother is linked to the survival and friendships its offspring forms. For example, the offspring of high-ranking mothers were more likely to survive and reproduce.This proves Ilany and Akçay's hypothesis that social inheritance plays an important role in building the social networks of hyenas.

“A lot of things that are considered by default to be genetically determined may depend on environmental and social processes,” concludes Ilany.

Understanding social networks among animals is crucial to understanding their lives and survival of species.

In a study published today in the journal Science, scientists found that social ties are inherited among spotted hyenas.