Successful trial in monkeys vaccinated for coronavirus - Chinese report

A Chinese drug company has caused a stir in the scientific community in recent days, following the announcement of significant progress on the path to creating a vaccine against the novel coronavirus, ahead of what appears to be a future breakthrough

As part of the experiment, the researchers injected a vaccine into a group of monkeys. Those monkeys were then infected with the coronavirus along with a group of unvaccinated monkeys serving as a control group.

The vaccinated monkeys did not develop any coronavirus symptoms, while the unvaccinated monkeys did develop symptoms, with some dying.

The experimental vaccine is produced using a technology that is readily available and fairly easy to use, in which batches can be made in large quantities during a short time – a significant requirement during the current crisis.

One claim criticizing the study regards the choice of monkeys as a test model, seeing as they develop a different disease than that of humans.