The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Food IFCJ
Jerusalem Post Health & Science

Successful trial in monkeys vaccinated for coronavirus - Chinese report

The vaccinated monkeys did not develop any coronavirus symptoms, while the unvaccinated monkeys did develop symptoms, with some dying.

By MAARIV ONLINE  
MAY 3, 2020 22:51
Macaque at Sacred Monkey Forest, Bali, Indonesia (photo credit: INGIMAGE)
Macaque at Sacred Monkey Forest, Bali, Indonesia
(photo credit: INGIMAGE)
A Chinese drug company has caused a stir in the scientific community in recent days, following the announcement of significant progress on the path to creating a vaccine against the novel coronavirus, ahead of what appears to be a future breakthrough.
As part of the experiment, the researchers injected a vaccine into a group of monkeys. Those monkeys were then infected with the coronavirus along with a group of unvaccinated monkeys serving as a control group. 
The vaccinated monkeys did not develop any coronavirus symptoms, while the unvaccinated monkeys did develop symptoms, with some dying.
The experimental vaccine is produced using a technology that is readily available and fairly easy to use, in which batches can be made in large quantities during a short time – a significant requirement during the current crisis. 
One claim criticizing the study regards the choice of monkeys as a test model, seeing as they develop a different disease than that of humans.
Another problem pertains to the relatively short amount of time given to develop of the vaccine. Some say it is the fastest and most intense race for a vaccine in the modern era, with the more optimistic forecasts talking about production and supply of a vaccine within a year to a year and a half.
Translated by Jerusalem Post Staff.


Tags China monkey Coronavirus vaccine Coronavirus Live Updates
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo As restrictions are lifted, Israelis go back to school By JPOST EDITORIAL
What type of Middle East will the IDF meet after COVID-19? By YAAKOV KATZ
Coronavirus has turned our attention away from other major stories By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert Coping with Remembrance Day, comparing the day before, the day after By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum Israel is a country, not a concept - opinion By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Kim Jong Un in 'vegetative state' after heart surgery - Japanese Media
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un visits a drill of long-range artillery sub-units of the Korean People's Army
2 Foreign Ministry: Egyptian TV show predicting end of Israel ‘unacceptable’
A screenshot of the trailer for the Egyptian television series, The End, which depicts Israel after the Jews 'moved back to Europe'
3 When will Disney World and Disneyland reopen?
WALT DISNEY’S Disneyland in Anaheim, California, has been closed due to the global outbreak of the coronavirus.
4 NYC Mayor de Blasio criticized for tweet calling out 'Jewish community'
MAYOR BILL DE BLASIO. A long and rich history with the Orthodox Jewish community.
5 In first, system to destroy COVID-19 used in Israeli hospital rooms
Mayanei Hayeshua Medical team treat a patient with coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at the coronavirus unit, in Mayanei Hayeshua Medical Center, Bnei Brak, Israel, April 13, 2020
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by