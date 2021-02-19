Tel Aviv University (TAU) announced that the first nanosatellite to be wholly designed, developed, assembled and tested at an Israeli university will be sent into the Earth's orbit aboard a NASA rocket on Saturday, February 20, 2021.

"This is a nanosatellite, or miniature satellite, of the CubeSat variety," explains Dr. Ofer Amrani, Head of TAU's Miniature Satellite Lab. "The satellite's dimensions are 4 by 4 by 12 inches (10 by 10 by 30 cm), and it weighs less than six pounds (2.5 kilograms). The rocket will dock first at the International Space Station (ISS) and astronauts will release the satellite into orbit from there. The nanosatellite, about the size of a shoebox, will measure cosmic radiation around the earth.

"It's a big day for TAU," says Professor Colin Price, Head of the Porter School. "We have now joined the ‘Civil Space Revolution,' called New Space, in which, unlike the Old Space, not only giant companies with huge budgets and large teams of engineers can build and launch satellites. "

"A few years ago we established the Center for Nanosatellites, with the goal to build small ‘CubeSats' for research purposes," continued Price. "Since then we were able to prove that with the right planning, miniaturization and modulation of many technologies, small satellites can be built and launched into space within two years by students, at a fraction of the budget needed in the Old Space."

TAU completed the construction of TAU-SAT1 about four months ago, sending it for pre-flight testing to the Japanese space agency JAXA. About two weeks ago, the nanosatellite arrived at its final stop prior to liftoff, Wallops Island — where it will "catch a ride" on a NASA resupply spacecraft destined for the International Space Station (ISS).

The work was done at TAU's Center for Nanosatellites , an interdisciplinary endeavor between the Iby and Aladar Fleischman Faculty of Engineering and the Porter School of the Environment and Earth Sciences at the Raymond and Beverly Sackler Faculty of Exact Sciences and the Soreq Nuclear Research Center (SNRC).

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("656089") != -1){console.log("hedva connatix");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}

"We know that that there are high-energy particles moving through space that originate from the sun's cosmic radiation," said Dr. Meir Ariel, Director of TAU's Center for Nanosatellites.

"Our scientific task is to monitor this radiation, and to measure the flux of these particles and their products. It should be understood that space is a hostile environment, not only for humans but also for electronic systems. When these particles hit astronauts or electronic equipment in space, they can cause significant damage," Ariel continued.

"The scientific information collected by our satellite will enable the design of protective means for astronauts and space systems. To this end, we incorporated into the satellite a number of experiments, developed by our partners at SNRC's Space Environment Department, who will also conduct the relevant scientific research."

Another challenge that presented itself was how to extract the data collected by the TAU-SAT1 satellite, and for that purpose, "a satellite station [was built] on the roof of the Engineering building," Dr. Amrani said.



"When TAU-SAT1 passes ‘over' Israel, that is, within a radius of a few thousand kilometers from the ground station's receiving range, the antennas will track the satellite's orbit and a process of data transmission will occur between the satellite and the station. Such transmissions will take place about four times a day, with each one lasting less than 10 minutes. In addition to its scientific mission, the satellite will also serve as a space relay station for amateur radio communities around the world," he continued. Dr. Amrani concluded, "In total, the satellite is expected to be active for several months. Because it has no engine, its trajectory will fade over time as a result of atmospheric drag — and eventually it will burn up in the atmosphere and come back to us as stardust."

The launch, scheduled for 12:36 p.m. Eastern time, will be broadcast publicly and available for live streaming, preceded by a panel discussion about the satellite.





At an altitude of 250 miles (400 kilometers) above sea level, the nanosatellite will orbit the earth at a dizzying speed of 17,000 miles per hour (27,600 kilometers per hour), or five miles per second (7.6 kilometers per second), completing a circuit around Earth every 90 minutes.