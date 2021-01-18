The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Technion Faculty Members win prestigious EU awards

Two professors from the Technion together won 3.7 million dollars of grants awarded by the European Research Council.

By GADI ZAIG  
JANUARY 18, 2021 06:27
Technion–Israel Institute of Technology (photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
Technion–Israel Institute of Technology
(photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
Dr. Netanel Korin of the Faculty of Biomedical Engineering and Professor Emanuel Milman of the Faculty of Mathematics of the Technion Institute of Technology have received European Research Council (ERC) grants for their work in their respective fields, with the combined grants totaling approximately $3.7 million. 
The ERC Consolidator Grants are among the most prestigious awards allocated by the European Union. They have awarded grants to over 300 participants from the 2,400 research proposals submitted in 2020, with Prof. Milman and Dr. Korin among those awarded.  
Dr. Korin was awarded for the development of technology in the treatment of brain aneurysms. In the past, such treatment was only possible by opening the skull. Nowadays, more advanced treatments of aneurysms do not require such methods.    
Prof. Milman was awarded his grant for research into isoperimetric inequalities, the field of  combining geometry and analysis, which is aimed at understanding the interaction between volume and surface area. 
This news comes only a week after the Technion reported that they had invented a rapid and simple COVID-19 test for work and home.
Furthermore, just last month, the Technion Institute of Technology had another huge achievement, where the students of food engineering and biotechnology defeated students of other European universities in a science competition.


